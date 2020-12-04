Ask any parent and they'll tell you that looking after a baby is hard work – endless nappies, sleepless nights and all that washing! But then they go and do something unbelievably cute and it's all worth it… just like Vogue Williams' baby girl Gigi.

Radio and TV presenter Vogue, who is married to former Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews, shared the most adorable clip on her Instagram Stories of their four-month-old daughter laughing.

Dressed in a white babygrow and lying on a bed, Gigi was so sweet as she giggled for her parents. Dad Spencer could be seen tickling his daughter which the tot found hilarious.

MORE: 14 best Christmas jumpers for kids ready for Christmas Jumper Day

Loading the player...

WATCH: Vogue and Spencer's children bond in sweet clip

Informing her followers of the exciting milestone, Vogue wrote: "I didn't quite catch her face but Gigi has started laughing." In the following clip, the mum-of-two added: "Is there a better sound in the whole world?" Nope, we don't think there is.

MORE: Where to buy luxury baby gifts this Christmas - plus our edit of what to shop

Baby Gigi has learnt how to laugh!

Fun dad Spencer also shared a video of his daughter on his own Stories and she looked the picture of cuteness dressed in a babygrow with red hearts on it.

Little Gigi is hitting all those key milestones at the moment, with her mum recently revealing she has also started teething. The Heart radio host told her Instagram followers all about it, but it seemed that Gigi wasn't too fussed about her teeth! In the photo, Gigi had her mouth open wide, with Vogue writing: "Happiest little girl."

Vogue with baby Gigi

Vogue often shares heart-melting photos of Gigi and her older brother, two-year-old Theodore, even uploading a photo of their Halloween outfits, which might just be the cutest of all time.

We can't wait to see clips of Gigi when she starts eating and crawling!

MORE: The Queen's birth stories of her children Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward