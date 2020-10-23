We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Aw, Gigi Margaux might just be the cutest celebrity baby on social media right now.

The daughter of Heart FM host Vogue Williams and former Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews appeared in a clip on her mum's Instagram Stories on Friday – and you just have to see her outfit!

Little three-month-old Gigi was dressed in the most adorable pink fluffy dressing gown with bunny ears on her hood which made her look even sweeter. Fans can hear Vogue saying 'peek a boo' to Gigi as the pair look at the camera.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Vogue and Spencer introduce baby Gigi!

Gigi looked adorable in her pink bunny ears

We might just have to get a similar bunny dressing gown for ourselves!

Pink baby dressing gown, £11.99, Amazon

The previous day, Vogue melted hearts by sharing a photo of her children wearing matching outfits. "Happiness is [three heart emojis]," Vogue captioned her Instagram post, which showed Theodore cuddling as they sat on the couch in coordinating PJs.

The pair were clearly ready for bed, with Gigi dressed in a cream babygrow covered with a cute koala print, while Theodore donned a matching pyjama set – both from Lil & Izzy.

Big brother Theodore matches outfits with sister Gigi

And today's bunny dressing gown isn't the only time we've seen little Gigi with a rabbit ear outfit – a few days earlier, Vogue posted a snap of her baby girl in a black and white starred babygrow with big floppy ears on the hood. "Little bunny," she wrote.

Gigi models another cute bunny outfit

"This is the cutest thing I have seen in forever," wrote one fan, while another joked: "Brb off to get pregnant." We're loving all these cute outfits from Gigi's fashionable wardrobe. Can you style us please Vogue?

