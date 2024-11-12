10 Christmas jumpers kids will love this festive season

Let's be honest, kids and Christmas knits go together like Santa and his favourite reindeer Rudolph. The festive season is officially here and the high street is full of cute, fun Christmas jumpers for kids, but we don't think they'll be around for long.

From Marks & Spencer to to Boden, and Tu at Sainsbury's we've searched the virtual high street to find all of the best kids' Christmas jumpers available to shop right now. Expect colour, sparkles and a whole lot of holiday cheer.

How I chose the best Christmas jumpers for kids

I don't want a Christmas knit for your child to be too expensive - after all, it might not even fit next year - so I've stuck to the go-to brands for cost and affordability. Fun and festive designs: No boring Christmas jumpers here! This is full of full and festive novelty knits.

Shop the best Christmas jumpers for kids for the holidays...

Marks & Spencer Christmas Jumpers For Kids

M&S has a huge selection of the cutest kids' Christmas jumpers, including novelty knits featuring reindeers, snowmen and even the M&S Spencer bear.

In the children's department, Christmas jumpers are mainly stocked from size 2 - 3 years right up to 7 - 8 years. The size category up from this is 6 - 7 years up to 15 - 16 years. After that, it would be adult sizing.

Boden Kids Christmas Jumpers

Boden has so many adorable Christmas knits; from novelty to cute, and even an advent-style jumper!

In the children's department, Christmas jumpers are mainly stocked from size 2 - 3 years right up to 13 - 14 years. After that, it would be adult sizing.

River Island Kids' Christmas Jumpers

I think River Island has really upped its game for festive novelty knits and that's mainly down to a collaboration with Nephthys Illustrated - so cool. As well as womenswear, there are cute mini versions for girls as well. So adorable. There are less options for the boys but I have found this awesome tracksuit set which is a fun alternative.

In the children's department, Christmas jumpers are mainly stocked from size 9 - 12 months right up to 4 - 5 years. After that, it would be adult sizing.

H&M Kids' Christmas Jumpers

H&M has so many adorable Christmas jumpers on site, but woah, do they sell out fast! Blink and they're gone. You've got plenty of options though, whether you're after a cute novelty jumper or a cartoon character sweatshirt, or an embellished 'grown-up' style, you'll no doubt find the perfect one for your child.

In the children's department, H&M has many categories for sizing. The ones chosen below are for young children but they also do teenage sizes. Christmas jumpers are mainly stocked from size 9 - 12 months right up to 4 - 5 years. After that, it would be adult sizing.

H&MTU At Sainsbury's Kids Christmas Jumpers

Tu is a great place to find a Christmas jumper but they do sell out very fast. Even the one I've included below - the Christmas jumper for a gamer - has almost sold out but I didn't want you to miss out because it's a very cool one. Barbie lovers will be over the moon with this pink Christmas tree-adorned jumper for little girls. I wish they had this in my size.

In the children's department, Christmas jumpers are mainly stocked from size 1 - 2 years right up to 14 years. After that, it would be adult sizing.