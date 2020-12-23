Chrissy Teigen reveals she still has her 'bump' in heartbreaking photo Chrissy and husband John Legend lost their son Jack in September

Chrissy Teigen shared a heartbreaking photo on Instagram on Wednesday, revealing she still has her "bump" – three months after her miscarriage with son Jack.

The model uploaded a side-view photo, which showed her protruding stomach in a cut-out dress, as she penned an emotional message about the loss of her son.

She wrote: "This is me and my body, just yesterday. Even though I’m no longer pregnant, every glance in the mirror reminds me of what could have been.

"And I have no idea why I still have this bump, honestly. It’s frustrating. But I’m proud of where this entire journey took my body and mind in other ways.

"I love being pregnant, so so much, and I’m sad I never will be again."

Remaining positive, Chrissy added: "But I am lucky to have two amazing little ones who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day. Anyhoo. Love u guys. Xx." [sic]

Chrissy is 'frustrated' that she still has her bump

The candid post comes a few months after Chrissy and her husband, John Legend, shared their loss with the world. At the time, Chrissy shared a series of raw photos from behind-the-scenes in the hospital, one of which showed the couple holding baby Jack in their arms.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before," she wrote.

"We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough."

Chrissy and John shared their tragic news in September

Chrissy went on: "We never decide on our babies' names until the last possible moment after they're born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack.

"So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever." The couple are also doting parents to their four-year-daughter Luna and two-year-old son Miles.

