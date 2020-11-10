Chrissy Teigen fights back tears as she receives baby Jack's ashes in emotional video The model and husband John Legend have been open about their loss

Chrissy Teigen has shared an emotional post after receiving the ashes of her late son, Jack. One clip showed the grieving mum explain that Jack's ashes had arrived home and her four-year-old daughter Luna had placed a teddy bear next to the box. The other video saw little Luna talking to the teddy as she introduced herself.

In September, both Chrissy and her husband John Legend shared that they had lost the baby boy they were expecting. This would have been their third child together.

READ: Heartbroken Chrissy Teigen breaks silence following loss of baby Jack

"I'm just thinking a lot about Jack today," Chrissy wrote on Monday. "Our house is very open about life, death, grief, everything really. We try to explain things well and answer every question imaginable in a beautiful, spiritual but literal way.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's sweet tribute to baby Jack

"I know this is a weird post but I just wanted to share these to always remember my incredibly empathetic little mini. Life is infinitely better with her in it. I miss you, Jack. We miss you a lot."

MORE: Chrissy Teigen pays special tribute to baby Jack

RELATED: celebrity grief - stars that have spoken out about losing a loved one

Speaking in the emotional video, a teary Chrissy revealed: "This is the cutest, most beautiful thing I've ever seen. We just got baby Jack's ashes back so they are in here for now with some blessed Thai string and Luna put a little therapy bear around him."

She added: "The best part is I came down and she gave him a piece of her favourite snack - a tiny piece of Pirate's Booty… She is, I can't... I don't know, she's amazing."

The doting mum also shared a clip of Luna speaking to the teddy

The candid post comes over a month after the couple shared their loss with the world. At the time, Chrissy shared a series of raw photos from behind-the-scenes in the hospital, one of which showed the couple holding baby Jack in their arms.

READ: John Legend pens emotional message to Chrissy Teigen after tragic loss

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before," she wrote. "We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough."

Chrissy and John shared their tragic news in September

Chrissy went on: "We never decide on our babies' names until the last possible moment after they're born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack.

"So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever." The couple are also doting parents to their two-year-old son Miles.

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.