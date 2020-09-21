Chrissy Teigen reveals the one thing her daughter won't let her do This is adorable!

Just when we thought Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's family couldn't get any cuter, the TV star revealed the one thing that her daughter Luna won't let her do – and it's so sweet. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the mum-of-two, who is currently expecting her third child, shared a heartwarming photo of her little girl, writing:

"Every day she makes me a warm (not hot, chill!) bath and refuses to let me wash my own hair. Girls, man. @johnlegend how did we get so lucky with lulu?"

Chrissy shared the heartwarming photo on Instagram

Delighting fans with her latest post, Chrissy's 31.2 million followers were quick to comment. "What a sweet loving heart she has. You didn't get lucky, you taught her by example. This is the stuff you learn from having a great family," wrote one. Meanwhile, another replied: "The love of our babies is so pure. I wish everyone was able to see the world through their eyes."

It's clear that Chrissy shares a close bond with her two children, Luna and Miles, and we love watching the famous clan's adventures on social media.

Chrissy and John are parents to Luna and Miles

Earlier this month Chrissy graced our feeds with a video from her latest ultrasound – which was also conducted by her four-year-old daughter. In the sweet clip, Chrissy's doctor can be seen helping Luna to guide the ultrasound probe across her mum's baby bump, before exclaiming: "I did it, I did it!" An exciting moment for the family, Chrissy's husband John can be heard laughing from behind the camera. "What do you see doctor," Chrissy jokingly asked her daughter.

The couple are expecting their third child

Chrissy and John recently announced the news that they are expanding their family in John's music video for his latest single, Wild. The video shows the couple embracing on a beach in Mexico while Chrissy cradles her growing bump.

John, 41, confirmed their third baby was unplanned. During an interview on the Today show, he said: "It was a surprise. A little quarantine surprise, I guess you could say. But we're very excited, and we're grateful for all the well wishes we've gotten from people all around the world. Thank you so much."

