Heartbroken Chrissy Teigen breaks her silence following loss of her baby The model is grieving the loss of her son Jack

Chrissy Teigen has broken her silence after revealing she had suffered a miscarriage. Taking to her Instagram page on Friday, the 34-year-old reassured her fans that both she and her family are "okay".

"We are quiet but we are okay. Love you all so much," she wrote alongside a screengrab of a tweet from her husband John Legend.

In September, both Chrissy and John shared that they had lost the baby boy they were expecting. This would have been their third child together.

John's tweet was a link to his recent Billboard Music Awards performance; he sang a heart-rending version of Never Break and dedicated it to Chrissy. He also penned an emotional message to his wife and told the world their "love" will never break.

"This is for Chrissy. I love and cherish you and our family so much. We've experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together," he wrote.

"Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling. I'm in awe of the strength you've shown through the most challenging moments. What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world. We've experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we've deeply felt its inherent fragility."

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend shared their tragic news in September

Of his emotionally-charged tune, the award-winning musician revealed that the couple will remain stronger than ever. "I wrote this song because I have faith that as long as we walk this earth, we will hold each other's hands through every tear, through every up and down, through every test," he said.

"We promised each other this on our wedding day seven years ago, and every challenge we've faced has made that promise more powerful, more resilient. Our love will remain. We will never break."

Thanking fans for their support, John added: "Thank you to everyone who has been sending us prayers and well wishes, flowers, cards, words of comfort and empathy. We feel and appreciate your love and support more than you know.

The model posted candid pictures following her loss

"More than anything, we've heard so many stories about how so many other families have experienced this pain, often suffering in silence. It's a club no one wants to be a part of, but it's comforting to know we're not alone.

"I'm sure Chrissy will have much more to say about this when she's ready. But just know we're grateful and we're sending love to all of you and your families."

Chrissy and John have been married since 2013 and share daughter Luna, four, and two-year-old Miles.