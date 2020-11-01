Chrissy Teigen pays special tribute to baby Jack The presenter and husband John Legend have been open about their loss

Chrissy Teigen has a new tattoo which pays tribute to her late baby son Jack.

The presenter and model revealed the addition to her look at the weekend, when she shared a selfie of her wrist during a Halloween date night.

The star was reaching her hand across a table, and the word "Jack" could be seen inked just under her hand.

The sweet tribute is in honour of the baby son Chrissy and her husband, John Legend, lost in September.

At the time, the star shared a series of raw photos from behind-the-scenes in the hospital, one of which showed the couple holding baby Jack in their arms.

The 34-year-old posted them to Instagram alongside a heartfelt message.

It read: "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before.

Chrissy shared a photo of her new tattoo

We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough."

Chrissy went on: "We never decide on our babies' names until the last possible moment after they're born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack.

"So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever."

Chrissy and John shared moving photos documenting their loss

Chrissy and John are doting parents to their daughter Luna, four, and Miles, two, and the author finished by writing: "We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we've been able to experience.

"But everyday can't be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it."

