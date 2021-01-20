Princess Eugenie baby name favourites revealed – and they're so cute! The royal is expected to choose a traditional moniker

We may be in the midst of a gloomy world pandemic but thankfully there's a royal baby arriving soon to cheer us all up.

Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank are expecting their first child together in mid-February and the web is abuzz with possible baby name choices.

We've got a big hint at the possibilities from betting site Betfair, who have revealed that two names are frontrunners for the royal cherub – and they are super cute and traditional.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: "Royal fans are excited to kick off 2021 with another baby due next month - and expect Eugenie and Jack to stick with traditional names, with Alice and Arthur, both at 8/1 currently leading the way in the betting."

Oh how sweet, a little Alice or Arthur! We definitely approve.

"They are followed by the likes of Godfrey, Grace and Henry at 10/1, while it is interesting to see Charles at 22/1 and Edward at 25/1 should they decide to name it after the baby's grandfather or great-uncle." Other names in the running are Augusta, Thomas and Alexandra at 14/1 and Victoria and Victor at 16/1.

The moniker Diana, after the late Princess, has odds of 20/1 while Camilla, after the Duchess, is at 100/1. Should the couple go for the name Boris, people could make a small fortune with odds of 200/1.

The couple are expecting a baby in February

Eugenie and Jack thrilled the world when they announced their happy news in an official statement, which read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021.

"The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news."

On her own Instagram page, Eugenie shared two photos and added: "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021..." The pictures showed the couple holding up a pair of John Lewis bear slippers, while they happily smiled towards the camera in the second snap.

