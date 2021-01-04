Most popular European baby names revealed – and Kate Middleton will be pleased Some are royal!

While some parents favour more unusual baby names, many traditional monikers continue to be chosen by mums and dads every year – including members of the royal family.

According to research by OnBuy.com, there has been a 75 per cent increase in Google trends search average over the past 12 months for traditional baby names. So which ones were the most popular?

Onbuy.com surveyed 4,978 parents and parents-to-be to find the top 100 European baby names, and several of Kate Middleton and Prince William's childrens' names were featured.

Maria and José were revealed to be the most popular European girls and boys names respectively – and both are very popular worldwide, too. The traditional Italian moniker, Maria, ranks as the second most common baby name worldwide, while José comes in at number six.

For little girls, Ana and Rosa were also among the top three choices, shortly followed by the Queen's moniker, Elizabeth.

Duchess Kate's full name, Catherine, also came in at number 20, and while it is originally from Greece, the research suggests that it is now most prevalent in France.

For boys, John, Juan, Jean and Robert took spots two through to five, with John being the only name in the top 10 that originated in England.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have chosen traditional names for their three children

Perhaps most notable though, is that both of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's sons have very popular European names. A variation of Prince Louis' name, spelt Luis, ranked number six, with the Spanish name most prevalent in Columbia, while Prince George's traditionally Greek moniker, which is popular in the US, came in at number 26.

So why have the royals and members of the public chosen traditional names? The research found it was predominantly driven by the fact it represents their family’s culture and origin (33 per cent) while ensuring a child will be taken more seriously as an adult was also cited as a reason.

Top 10 most popular European girls names

1. Maria - most prevalent in Brazil, originates from Italy

2. Ana - most prevalent in Portugal, originates from Spain

3. Rosa - most prevalent in Mexico, originates from France

4. Elizabeth - most prevalent in the United States, originates from Greece

5. Patricia - most prevalent in the United States, originates from Scotland

6. Anita - most prevalent in India, originates from Spain

7. Andrea - most prevalent in Italy, originates from Greece

8. Marina - most prevalent in Russia, originates from Italy

9. Carmen - most prevalent in Venezuela, originates from Spain

10. Angela - most prevalent in the United States, originates from France

Top 10 most popular European boys names

1. Jose - most prevalent in Brazil, originates from Spain

2. John - most prevalent in the United States, originates from England

3. Juan - most prevalent in Mexico, originates from Spain

4. Jean - most prevalent in DR Congo, originates from France

5. Robert - most prevalent in the United States, originates from Germany

6. Luis - most prevalent in Columbia, originates from Spain

7. Carlos - most prevalent in Brazil, originates from Spain

8. James - most prevalent in the United States, originates from France

9. Antonio - most prevalent in Brazil, originates from Italy

10. Richard - most prevalent in the United States, originates from Germany

