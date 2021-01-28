Chris and Rosie Ramsey reveal newborn baby has had treatment to fix his 'pointed' ears Chris shares two children with wife Rosie

Chris and Rosie Ramsey have had their newborn baby Rafe's ears reshaped in order to avoid him being self-conscious in the future.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, 33-year-old Rosie revealed that her little boy had "ever so slightly pointed" ears as she shared a picture of the three-week-old's ear lobes before and after the treatment.

"This is Rafe's little ear before. It's just ever so slightly pointed at the top and the lobe sticks out ever so slightly," she said. "Like I said yesterday it's not actually that noticeable but if it can help at all so that it doesn't bother him in years to come I think it's worth doing."

The mum-of-two also shared advice on how parents could access the treatment, saying: "I received lots of messages about Rafe’s ears yesterday. It appears a lot of people weren't offered the service at their local hospital. Luckily the service is available for parents to access online and do it themselves at home (the doctor told me this yesterday)."

Rosie revealed her baby boy had treatment on his ears

Chris and Rosie welcomed Rafe, their second child, on 6 January. The couple, who have been married since 2014, are also parents to five-year-old Robin. Rosie proudly announced Rafe's arrival by sharing a snapshot of her newborn in hospital, writing: "Hi everyone. This is Rafe Ramsey. Born yesterday afternoon weighing 9lbs 1oz.

"He's absolutely wonderful and looks EXACTLY like his brother! Like, it's uncanny! He's yet to meet Robin, so once we're all settled back at home I'll introduce him to you properly. Hope you're all ok xx."

The podcaster with both of her sons

Rosie shared the news of her pregnancy in her typically humourous fashion in July 2020. At the time, the Sh**ged Married Annoyed podcaster referenced one of her famous phrases as she told her Instagram followers: "4pm wine time BABY coming January 2021".

