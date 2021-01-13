Rosie Ramsey reveals lockdown parenting 'guilt' following birth of second son The singer shares two children with Strictly Come Dancing star Chris Ramsey

In a heartfelt video, Rosie Ramsey opened up about the challenges many parents are feeling during lockdown as they try to balance work and home-schooling their children.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the star, who is married to comedian and Strictly 2019 semi-finalist Chris Ramsey, shared her down-to-earth perspective.

Speaking directly to camera, the singer and podcaster said: "Quick question. Obviously I'm currently on maternity leave, whatever that is when you're self-employed.

"Chris is off which is amazing, so home-schooling Robin… I say home-schooling, he wrote a sentence today, we've made a token box… and he's going to do some P.E this afternoon.

WATCH: Chris Ramsey's wife Rosie opens up about parenting guilt in heartfelt video

"Obviously we're not working, we've got Rafe. What are people doing who have jobs who are working from home with children? Because – no, nah. How do you home-school and work at the same time?"

The star continued: "I don't mean to rant… But how do they expect people to do this? Because something's got to give either way. I don't know."

Chris and Rosie welcomed baby son Rafe last week

The 34-year-old captioned the clip: "Genuinely hope you're all ok. This is just the most weirdest [sic] situation ever. Having children throughout this pandemic is exhausting. The guilt is unbearable."

In a follow-up video, she showed little Rafe sleeping and captioned it: Good job I've got this little cutie to keep me smiling!"

Rosie and Chris welcomed their new baby last week. The newborn boy is their second son following the birth of Robin five years ago.

The couple are also doting parents to five-year-old Robin

Last week, the mum-of-two shared photos and a video of little Rafe and captioned the images with a heart-melting message.

It read: "Truth is, I’m recovering from a section. I’m in absolute agony. I’m very short on sleep as Rafe is a nighttime guzzler. BUT I have honestly never felt so happy in my entire life. My heart could physically explode out of my chest."

