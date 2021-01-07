Chris Ramsey and his wife Rosie have announced the arrival of their second child, a baby boy called Rafe.

Taking to social media on Thursday, the couple confirmed the happy news by sharing a sweet photo. "Hi everyone. This is Rafe Ramsey. Born yesterday afternoon weighing 9lbs 1oz," gushed the proud mum.

"He's absolutely wonderful and looks EXACTLY like his brother! like, it's uncanny! He's yet to meet Robin, so once we're all settled back at home I'll introduce him to you properly. Hope you're all ok xx."

MORE: Chris Ramsey and wife Rosie share hilarious throwbacks of their wedding day

Loading the player...

WATCH: Chris Ramsey's wife Rosie reveals baby drama after supermarket visit

Celebrity friends and their fans rushed to congratulate the pair, with many cooing over their new bundle of joy. Giovanna Fletcher remarked: "Waaaaaaaah!!!! I'm so so so happy for you all!! Xxxxxx." Stacey Dooley added a string of pink and red heart emojis.

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Chris and his wife Rosie, who are famed for their hugely popular podcast Sh**ged Married Annoyed, are also doting parents to their four-year-old son Robin.

MORE: Inside Chris and Rosie Ramsey's family home

READ: 7 best podcasts to listen to over Christmas

The lovebirds have been married since 2014, and in July 2020 they revealed that they were expecting their second child together. At the time, Rosie referenced one of her famous phrases as she told her Instagram followers: "4pm wine time BABY coming January 2021".

The couple have welcomed their second son called Rafe

The happy news comes over two years after Rosie suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage just weeks into her pregnancy. At the time, the doting mum shared the news on Instagram, writing: "When we went for our 12 week scan our baby could not be found. He or she had passed early on in the pregnancy leaving behind the pregnancy sac, this is called a Blighted Ovum. (missed miscarriage)."

Rosie continued: "I was admitted into hospital a few days later to start the procedure. It was awful. Cramping, vomiting, fainting, fever, really just not nice. After five rounds of tablets over a course of 20 or so hours the doctors told me it hadn't worked as effectively as they'd hoped. I was then taken to surgery to have everything removed. It is now finally all over."

It's been a rollercoaster of a year for both Chris and Rosie. Their 2020 podcast tour was postponed to summer and Chris' stand-up tour was delayed to February. However, their podcast, which has been running for almost two years, has been a blessing work-wise. They even released a book from the back of its success.

The podcast stars married in 2014

Speaking recently to the Yorkshire Post about her pregnancy in lockdown, Rosie shared: "We lost the last baby at 12 weeks, which is still an early loss, but we found out at the scan, so it was a shock and we weren't expecting it. When we went for the 12-week scan with this baby, I said to Chris beforehand, 'If this has gone wrong, we'll have to deal with it.'"

She added: "It has been worrying, but now I'm at 20 weeks and have had my second scan, everything seems great. We're just enjoying it now and finally getting excited."

READ: Chris Ramsey pokes fun at wife Rosie's pregnancy struggle

MORE: Chris Ramsey's wife Rosie wore the most gorgeous maternity dress

Chris was unable to attend the 12-week scan for this baby due to lockdown restrictions, to which he said: "That was a horrible experience, because I knew how harrowing it was at the last one. I had to sit outside in the car. She texted a photo of the scan and I was just crying."

He continued: "Marriage and fatherhood has completely changed me for the better. Until I met Rosie, I didn’t even know if I wanted to get married, I definitely didn’t want to have kids. We were engaged after six months, married a year later, and then had a child a year after that. Everything just clicked, and I can’t see my life without them."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.