Chris Ramsey sparks major reaction with brand new photo of his baby boy Chris shares two children with wife Rosie

Chris Ramsey brightened up his fans’ Instagram feeds on Wednesday when he shared a brand new photo of his newborn son, Rafe. The 34-year-old comedian posted a close-up photo showing him smiling for the camera with his tiny little boy fast asleep, curled up on his chest.

The image was a huge hit with fans, with a number sharing congratulatory messages for Chris and his wife, Rosie. "Look at the Pride in those eyes!! Beautiful pic! Congrats x," one follower wrote. A second simply wrote: "My heart!!"

WATCH: Chris and Rosie Ramsey's son is so excited over baby brother in adorable video

Chris and Rosie welcomed Rafe, their second child, on 6 January. The couple, who have been married since 2014, are also parents to five-year-old Robin.

Rosie proudly announced Rafe's arrival by sharing a snapshot of her newborn in hospital, writing: "Hi everyone. This is Rafe Ramsey. Born yesterday afternoon weighing 9lbs 1oz.

Chris has shared a brand new photo of his newborn, Rafe

"He's absolutely wonderful and looks EXACTLY like his brother! Like, it's uncanny! He's yet to meet Robin, so once we're all settled back at home I'll introduce him to you properly. Hope you're all ok xx."

Rosie shared the news of her pregnancy in her typically humourous fashion in July 2020. At the time, the Sh**ged Married Annoyed podcaster referenced one of her famous phrases as she told her Instagram followers: "4pm wine time BABY coming January 2021".

The proud dad with his eldest son, Robin

Chris and Rosie – who tragically suffered a miscarriage prior to Rafe's birth - recently spoke to the Yorkshire Post about their experience of pregnancy in lockdown, with Chris revealing he had been unable to attend the 12-week scan.

"That was a horrible experience, because I knew how harrowing it was at the last one. I had to sit outside in the car. She texted a photo of the scan and I was just crying."

Chris and Rosie have been married since 2014

He continued: "Marriage and fatherhood has completely changed me for the better. Until I met Rosie, I didn’t even know if I wanted to get married, I definitely didn’t want to have kids. We were engaged after six months, married a year later, and then had a child a year after that. Everything just clicked, and I can’t see my life without them."

