Ireland Baldwin is the image of mother Kim Basinger in gorgeous pouty photo Ireland's famous dad is Alec Baldwin

Ireland Baldwin had fans doing a double-take after she shared a gorgeous new photo – and she looks just like her famous mother, Kim Basinger!

The 25-year-old posted to Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a beautiful close-up of her face. Rocking a dramatic cat-eye, Ireland certainly has the same pouty lips as Kim.

MORE: Salma Hayek breaks silence on Hilaria Baldwin 'Spanish' scandal

Her followers were quick to comment on the striking similarities between the duo, with one writing: "Look so like your mom. Incredible!" Another said: "Looking like @kim.basinger." A third added: "You look like your mom!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ireland Baldwin's dad Alec shares adorable video of his toddler rocking out

Others were blown away by Ireland's beauty, with plenty of "Gorgeous", "Beautiful", and "Those lips", flying around the comment section of the photo.

Ireland also has a very famous dad, Alec Baldwin, who married Batman star Kim in 1993. They welcomed Ireland in 1995 and finalised their divorce in 2002.

READ: Today star Hoda Kotb shares sweetest photo of her children in the snow

MORE: Kate Middleton's 6 relatable royal parenting struggles revealed

Ireland looks like Kim's twin!

Alec is now married to Hilaria Baldwin, 37, who started trending online in December when social media users claimed that she fabricated Spanish roots and a Spanish accent despite being born and raised in the United States.

Hilaria later addressed the controversy in a video posted on Instagram, confirming that she was born in Boston and that her birth name is Hillary.

She said that she occasionally "mixes" Spanish or English based on whichever she is speaking more frequently at that time and said she "grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain".

Kim and Ireland have the same full lips

"This is just who I am and my life story," she said. "It might not fit into your cookie-cutter and might not fit into a label, but it's my weird mix of who I am."

Hilaria previously spoke of her relationship with Ireland on Instagram, saying: "When I met Ireland, I said to Alec: if she is not ok with our relationship, I cannot go further. Family is first and she needed to be ok with me. We have never had a fight or a bad moment.

"Ireland and I love each other and she knows that I am here for her...and I know that she is here for me."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.