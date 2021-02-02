Salma Hayek breaks silence on Hilaria Baldwin 'Spanish' scandal

Salma Hayek made a special appearance on Andy Cohen Live this week, and the conversation took an interesting turn!

The Mexican actress was asked to share her thoughts on Hilaria Baldwin's heritage scandal – and she had a lot to say.

MORE: Salma Hayek lives in Justin Bieber's former 17-bedroom mansion – see inside

"Oh my god. That is crazy," Salma, 54, began. "Like, you know what, because a lot of my friends ask me, 'Oh, did you hear about this?' Oh my God …."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Salma Hayek looks unrecognisable in role for new movie Bliss

Salma, who famously worked with Hilaria's husband, Alec Baldwin, on comedy series 30 Rock, continued: “We all lie a little bit. She makes my friend happy. She's a good... she fooled me because she's such a good mother and she has five of them.

MORE: Salma Hayek's daring new swimsuit photo prompts major fan reaction

"And you know, I don't care. She, I'm sorry. I know I don’t mean to betray or hurt anybody's feelings. And I don't know if it's right or if it's wrong and I don't, I'm not gonna judge somebody just because of that one thing.

Salma pictured with Alec Baldwin on the set of 30 Rock

"And I think, I feel honor that somebody wants to be, their alter ego it's to be like something that is similar to my roots. It makes me feel proud that people are inspired because you know, I am Mexican Lebanese, but my grandparents, my ancestors on my mother's side are Spanish."

MORE: Salma Hayek, 54, makes surprising confession about her age

The mum-of-one added: "I think she's smart to want to be Spanish. We're cool. You know, it's a bizarre story. It is a bizarre story, but don't, we all create our own character in life. I mean, this might be extreme.

The Mexican actress with her husband and their daughter, Valentina

"Okay. I don't care. She's not, not a bad person, not a bad person, a good person, a good mother and a good wife. She makes my friend happy. She's very kind to me. And that's all I care about."

MORE: Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria welcomes fifth child and looks amazing in post-baby photo

It comes after Hilaria, 37, started trending online in December when social media users claimed that she fabricated Spanish roots and a Spanish accent despite being born and raised in the United States.

Hilaria and Alec have been married since June 2012

Hilaria later addressed the controversy in a video posted on Instagram, confirming that she was born in Boston and that her birth name is Hillary.

She said that she occasionally "mixes" Spanish or English based on whichever she is speaking more frequently at that time and said she "grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain".

"This is just who I am and my life story," she said. "It might not fit into your cookie-cutter and might not fit into a label, but it's my weird mix of who I am."

Read more HELLO! US stories here