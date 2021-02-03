Today star Hoda Kotb shares sweetest photo of her children in the snow The 56-year-old headed out in New York with her daughters

Hoda Kotb and her family have been making the most of the snowfall in New York this week.

The Today with Hoda and Jenna star took to Instagram to share a sweet snapshot showing her young daughters making the most of the wintery weather – and proudly showed off their snowman at the same time.

Hoda is a mum to two little girls; she adopted three-year-old Haley in February 2017, followed by her little sister Hope, now one, in April 2019.

WATCH: Today's Hoda Kotb opens up about horrific parenting shaming

The image shows Haley smiling for the camera while posing next to the snowman, which has a yellow cone for a hat and a carrot nose. Her younger sister can be seen walking off camera, while Hoda – wearing a neon pink winter hat and a mask – takes the selfie.

“Happy snowday xo,” the 56-year-old captioned the family photo.

Hoda and her daughters had fun in the snow together

Hoda shares her children with New York financier Joel Schiffman; the couple announced their engagement in November 2019.

Last year, the TV star revealed the couple are considering adopting a third child together. "It's funny," she told People magazine. "I think to myself - and I've obviously had a conversation with Joel about it, many conversations - but I feel like, well, can we? Yes.

Her partner Joel Schiffman with their two little girls

"Will our family be better with it? Yes. Do we have enough love in the house? Yes. All the answers seem to say yes."

Hoda has previously shared a touching conversation she shared with her eldest daughter about adoption.

The couple are considering adopting a third child

She told her Today co-host Jenna Bush Hager: "I always tell Haley, like she will see someone who is pregnant and she will ask 'Is there a baby in that tummy?' and I will tell her there is.

"And then she will ask me if she came from my tummy and I tell her 'No, you came from mommy's heart.'"

