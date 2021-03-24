Michael Jackson's son Prince shares rare personal photos of girlfriend to mark anniversary The couple have been dating for four years

Prince Jackson – the oldest son of late singer Michael Jackson – took to Instagram this week to share some rare personal photos with fans.

The 24-year-old posted a number of snapshots showing him with his long-term girlfriend, Molly Schirmang, as they marked four years together.

In his caption, Prince wrote: "Wow can't believe it's been 4 years con mi amor! I've grown and learned so much with you and so lucky to be able to go on all our adventures together. It's so cool to see all the places we’ve been together and all the crazy stuff we do usually revolving around food! I love you baby happy 4 years."

The sweet couple were quickly inundated with congratulatory messages, with one friend writing: "HAPPY ANNIVERSARY darlings! Big love!" A second wrote: "Congratulations! Y'all are the cutest. Continue to make these beautiful memories. Love you both." And a third joked: "My favourites to third wheel! Ily guys x."

Prince was the oldest of Michael's three children: the Thriller star was also a father to daughter Paris, now 22, and Blanket, 19, and who now goes by the name Bigi.

Prince shared a series of sweet photos with girlfriend Molly

The star passed away in 2009 at the age of 50, when Prince – whose given name is Michael Joseph Jackson Jr - was 12.

In a recent interview with FOX Soul, Prince spoke about his famous father, and admitted that he would switch between using the names "Prince" and "Mike" while he was at school.

"Sometimes 'Mike' is nice for anonymity, but I also take a lot of pride in that because it's obviously my father's name," he said. "It was just easier for me to say 'Mike' instead of 'Prince.' I just switch it."

Prince pictured with his younger sister, Paris

He also spoke about the realisation that his father was a global icon. "It's really more like there was little seeds, as I was growing up and getting older, and I saw that people would follow us around, people would just want to reach out and touch my dad," he said.

Prince said reality really hit home when he was about ten and he saw a video of one of his dad's concerts.

"He was performing outside and you just see this sea of people, and there's people fainting in the audience," he said. "I asked my dad I'm like, 'Why were they fainting? I see you every day and I don't faint.'" That's when he had a realisation "that people really loved my father".

