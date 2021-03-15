Georgia Tennant and her husband David Tennant might have chosen a career in the spotlight – but when it comes to their five children, privacy is of the utmost importance.

The couple, who share Ty, 18, Olive, nine, Wilfred, seven, Doris, six, and one-year-old Birdie, keep their children's faces hidden from view in social media posts – but Georgia made an exception on Sunday as she celebrated Mother's Day with her family.

The Staged actress shared a selfie showing her with her eldest son, with the lookalike pair staring directly down the camera as they posed together outside. "#happymothersday @ty_tenzo," Georgia, 36, wrote. "#couldyouemptythedishwasher."

The image sparked a reaction amongst fans, with one asking: "How are you and your son the same age?!" A second joked: "You really said copy & paste didn't you?!" And a third wrote: "The fact that you guys look like siblings #doyouevenagegeorgia?"

Georgia shared a selfie showing her with eldest son Ty

Georgia was 17 when she welcomed Ty in March 2002. She went on to marry Doctor Who star David in 2011 and he went on to legally adopt the little boy.

Despite her expansive brood, Georgia was the subject of pregnancy rumours just last month when she posted a picture showing her sat on the sofa with her hand resting on her lower stomach.

In her caption she wrote: "If you homeschool in an excellent jumper and there’s no one there to appreciate it, did it ever really happen? #alsopullingafacetomakethispostseemlessselfobsessed #notsureitsworking @oestlondon."

The star recently sparked pregnancy rumours with this photo

In response, one of Georgia's followers admitted: "I thought you were pregnant again. I'm so sorry."

Georgia quickly replied: "Why are you sorry? I've been terribly lucky to have been pregnant many times. It's an excellent state to be in."

The star previously opened up about life at home during lockdown with David, 49, and their children, and admitted to the Radio Times: "It was the worst. It brought out the worst in us as parents. There was one point in something like week two, where I went, 'I'm sorry. I just have to…' and I climbed out the window and sat on our roof."

Georgia and David share five children together

"It was the only place I could go where I knew that no one would think to look for me, because, 'Why would Mummy be sat on the roof?'"

The 36-year-old continued: "At that point we had no idea how long it was going to last for. And the idea that this could be until the children were 18… I thought, 'I can’t do this. I’ve had so many kids – no one told me there was gonna be a pandemic.'"

