Steph McGovern is protective when it comes to her family's privacy and very rarely speaks about her partner or their baby daughter.

This week, however, the 38-year-old delighted fans as she opened up about her experience of pregnancy and childbirth during her appearance on Giovanna Fletcher's podcast, Happy Mum, Happy Baby.

Steph confirmed in July 2019 that she was pregnant with her first child, and in November that year announced the happy news that she had given birth to a baby girl. The star has never shared the name of her daughter, nor the identity of her girlfriend, although it's previously been reported she works as a TV executive.

In her conversation with Giovanna, Steph spoke candidly about her pregnancy and the couple's decision to have a baby.

"Me and my partner got together, and we had been friends for a long time before we got together and so she knew all about this, that I was thinking about what to do," Steph said.

"And then we got together and she was like, 'Why don't we just go for it?' And we hadn't even been together for that long and I was like, 'Do you reckon?' And she was like, 'Yeah, yeah. What's stopping us?' And so then we decided we would have a baby."

Steph recently shared this sweet family photo with fans

Steph, who carried their baby, also revealed that she had suffered in the early stage of pregnancy. "The morning sickness, ah man, like that was horrendous and I still can't look at the Co-op logo because I once threw up in the vegetable aisle of the Co-op!" she confessed.

"And now I can't even, and it's really awkward because a new Co-op opened on our street and I was like I can't even look at that, I have to cross over!"

The TV star fronts her own show, Steph's Packed Lunch

Steph also spoke about her approach to giving birth and revealed: "We didn't do antenatal classes, we didn't do whatever all those breathing things are. Because… I kind of thought… I actually thought to myself, I don't wanna know. I just, y'know, wanna get on with it.

"And my philosophy has been – this might sound so ridiculous but it's got me through a lot of things – is to think, so many people have children. If they can all do it, why can't I? And that's the thing that got me through when I had the baby and she had all the kind of dealing with wind and all that malarkey…

"I've always said to m'self, 'Right, suck it up sister! Everyone else can do it. Why can't you? So get on with it.' And I think that's how I kind of treated the whole actually giving birth as well, is just like, 'Suck it up and get on with it!' And just don't think too much about it."

