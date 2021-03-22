Jason Donovan had some heartfelt words for his son Zac on Monday in celebration of his 20th birthday.

The Australian star took to Instagram with a series of photos of Zac taken through the years and wrote: "Happy Birthday @zacdonovan on this your 20th. Words cannot describe how much you mean to us and the person you've become ... (I'll try).

"Sensitive, selfless, articulate, respectful, passionate, thoughtful, talented, just a kind hearted young man… We are so proud of you. We love you so much and hope that all your dreams in this life in whatever form they are, come true…"

The 52-year-old continued: "Remember: The past cannot be changed. Opinions don't define your reality. Everyone's journey is different. Things always get better with time. Judgements are confessions of character. Overthinking will lead to sadness. Happiness is found within.

"Positive thoughts create positive things. Smiles are contagious. Kindness is free. You only fail if you quit. What goes around ones around… Also, the older you get the more you realise it isn't about the material things it's about our hearts and who they beat for… #couldnthaveaskedforabetterson Dad xxx."

Jason shared a heartfelt message to Zac on his 20th birthday

Jason's post was quickly inundated with comments from his followers, with a huge number praising the dad of three for his birthday message. "Beautifully said Pops," one wrote, with a second adding, "True true true Happy Birthday Zac listen to your Dad he has wise words."

A third commented: "Beautiful words Jason, happy birthday to Zac. He's grown into a very handsome young man."

Jason shares three children with wife Angela: Jemma, 20, Zac, and ten-year-old Molly. The couple have been married since 2008 and in January, Jason shared a touching tribute to his wife as they marked 20 years together.

The Australian star with wife Angela and their three children

Alongside a series of photos of the couple together, he wrote: "Happy anniversary Ange ... Couldn't do it without you. Quite simply you are the most unselfish, committed, down to earth loyal partner, mother and friend I could ever wish for.

"How lucky am I to have you by my side!! Best friend ever! 20 years and still going strong..... I love you @ajmdonovan to infinity and beyond xxxxx."

