The perfect baby shower presents for mum and baby

Need a gift for a baby shower? If you're struggling to think of the perfect gift then fear not as we have you covered. Here's our round up of the best presents for the little one and a few thrown in for mum-to-be too. From adorable clothes to practical items that she won't be able to live without, this list has it all.

Best baby shower gifts for newborn babies

Leopard Baby Carrier Mini, £80, BabyBjorn

Looking for a baby carrier that you can use from day one? BabyBjorn's carrier, which comes in a range of colours including leopard print, dusty pink and vintage indigo, is super soft and small enough to pack in your hospital bag. It's easy to use and simple to take on and off; you can even unfasten the entire front section to gently lift out your sleeping baby.

Striped Smocked Set, £89, rachelriley.co.uk

Baby clothes don't get cuter than this set from designer Rachel Riley, who counts the Duchess of Cambridge among her famous clientele. With its hand-smocked style across the chest, the vintage look and adorable collar make the outfit even more charming. Available from three months to four years.

Personalised Disney Dumbo record book, £20, My 1st Years

Cherishing precious moments with a brand new baby is something all mums love to do. Recording moments such as first steps and first smiles can be done in this gorgeous Disney book from My 1st Years, which can also be personalised.

Zip-Up Sleepsuit, £32.50, Baby Mori

This zip-up sleepsuit is designed to keep your little one snoozing all night! Made of soft organic cotton and bamboo fabric, the sleepsuit also has a concealed zip-up front to make night changes all the easier.

Personalised Blue Elephant Soft Toy, £26, My 1st Years

You can't beat a cuddle toy. This adorable little elephant will be cherished for years to come and can also be personalised. Available in a range of colours.

Baby Nest, £59.99, Kally Seep

This adorable baby nest is the perfect addition to any new mum's collection. The Kally Baby Nest features a 100 percent cotton hypoallergenic re-washable cover, with premium diamond stitching for additional comfort. It's designed to be the perfect width and is specially developed for babies aged 0-8 months old.

Miffy Ring Rattle, £7.50, Jojo Maman Bebe

The much-loved character Miffy comes in all sorts of toys and accessories, but we particularly love this ring rattle which will keep babies entertained for hours.

Best baby shower gifts for mums

Mum To Be Gift Set, £105, Spotlight Oral Care

Created by mothers and dentists Dr Lisa and Vanessa Creaven, this gorgeous gift set supports oral health throughout pregnancy and breastfeeding. Toxin-free and vegan-friendly, the pregnancy toothpaste is safe for both mum and baby, and can be used with the three-speed electric sonic toothbrush. Mum can also indulge in a pamper session using the 100% Jade facial roller designed to de-puff, soothe and relax tired skin, before heading to bed with the hypoallergenic silk eye mask.

Backpack Changing Bag, £49.99, Jojo Maman Bebe

The BabaBing Mani can be used as both a tote and backpack. Designed to be multifunctional and unisex, new parents can use the changing bag whenever and wherever whilst on the go!

Mum To Be Spa Hamper, £24.95, Etsy

Hampers are all the rage right now, and this mum to be gift box has been specially designed for new mums. She'll find everything from mini soaps and Epsom lavender salts to collagen eye masks, delicious teas, cookies and more.

The Baby Bouquet, £39.60, Bloom & Wild

Brighten her day with Bloom & Wild's Baby Bouquet!

Baby Handprint Kit, £20, Jojo Maman Bebe

This adorable baby handprint kit contains everything she'll need to create hand or footprint keepsakes to cherish for years and years. Beautifully packaged in a smart suitcase, it's also ideal for christenings or as a first birthday gift.

Mother and Baby Collection, £45, Neal's Yard Remedies

Treat mum and baby to this award-winning skincare collection by Neal's Yard Remedies. Natural and organic, the baby range has been lovingly crafted to protect and care for your baby's delicate skin while the nourishing mother’s range helps expectant mothers during and after pregnancy.

Japanese Camellia Body Oil Blend, £40, Elemis

This luxurious oil from Elemis is the perfect treat for the mum-to-be. With the finest grade oil for Aromatherapy, this oil nourishes nails, hair, skin and scalp. Rich in plant collagen, it'll also keep skin moisturised and supple, helping to prevent stretch marks.

Best baby shower kits and games

Baby Shower Party Pass The Parcel Game Kit, £8.99, Not On The High Street

This pass the parcel kit provides everything you need for a grown-up version of the classic party game. Unwrap each layer and you'll find fun treats and forfeits.

Baby Show in a Box, £32.99, Bonjour Baby Showers

Get the party started with Bonjour Baby Showers' Baby Shower in a Box kit. It has everything you could possibly want to throw the perfect baby shower, including bunting, balloons, confetti, a banner, baby shower games and more. Organised or what?

