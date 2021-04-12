7 fun gender reveal ideas for parents-to-be: Cakes, confetti balloons, cannons & MORE

As lockdown begins to ease, now is the perfect time to start planning those garden parties with your friends and family. With talks of a baby boom on the way due to the pandemic, we expect a lot of gender reveal celebrations to be had this summer!

Gender reveal parties have grown in popularity over the years, due to the likes of the Kardashians and Jessica Alba sharing their own trendy celebrations on social media, and if you're looking for a little inspiration for your own party this year, check out our top ideas below…

Gender reveal balloons

Gender reveal balloon, £5, Argos

Balloons are a super fun way of revealing your baby's gender for all to see, and this one from Ginger Ray is bound to give your party that perfect 'pop'. As you burst the balloon, pink or blue confetti will fall to the ground revealing your baby's gender in a beautiful and interactive way.

Gender reveal confetti cannons

Gender reveal confetti cannon, £4, Argos

Looking for more of a grand reveal? Nothing says surprise like a confetti cannon! These Ginger Ray cannon shooters come in pink and blue, and will reveal an amazing confetti explosion, making them perfect for pictures to remember the special day.

Gender reveal smoke cannons

Gender reveal smoke cannon, £4, John Lewis

If you don’t fancy having to clean up lots of confetti once your guests have gone, why not try a smoke cannon instead? These cannons can release either pink or blue smoke, and are a super unique way to share your exciting news.

Gender reveal piñatas

Rose gold gender reveal piñata, £14.99, Amazon

If you're wanting to get your friends and family fully involved, we love the idea of having a piñata at your party! This rose gold one will look gorgeous as a decoration, and when you’re ready for the big reveal, simply hang it in an open space and take it in turns to hit the piñata to release the coloured confetti.

Gender reveal candles

Gender reveal cake candles, £2.99, Amazon

We love the idea of using cake decorations to reveal your baby's gender, as not only does it look great but it also makes for an exciting and delicious treat. These fountain cake candles will definitely add a little sparkle, with colour changing flames to reveal whether you're having a girl or boy!

Gender reveal decorations

Gender reveal decoration kit, £45, John Lewis

Decorations are a key part to any party, and we have found some adorable gender themed ones to make your party prettier than ever. This kit contains cupcake toppers, plates, cups, bunting, photo booth props, balloons and more, so you will have everything you need for your special day.

Gender reveal idea for men - one for the dads

Gender reveal golf balls, £9.99, Amazon

For all the dads out there, if candles and balloons aren’t your sort of thing, why not try out these fun gender reveal golf balls? These blue and pink exploding golf balls will give you a gender reveal to remember, simply hit the ball with your club of choice and reveal the colour for the celebrations to begin!

