12 royal-themed baby gifts: The best regal presents for your very own prince or princess

Everyone wants to give their little addition the royal treatment so why not opt for one of these exceedingly regal presents? From a personalized dressing gown that's been given the royal nod and a luxury Kensington Palace teddy bear to a children's book inspired by Meghan Markle's dog and a swaddle worn by Prince George, here's our pick of the best gifts for your very own prince or princess.

What do you wear if you're meeting the US President and it's past your bedtime? If you're a prince… a personalised dressing gown. Prince George famously donned this super-soft robe from My 1st Years, after he was allowed to stay up and meet President Barack Obama at Kensington Palace in 2016. This adorable dressing gown comes with a blue gingham trim and you can choose from two different colours (FYI George chose baby blue).

Personalised Dressing Gown, £28, My 1st Years

Add that royal touch to their bedroom with this gorgeous 100% cotton cardigan and blanket set. The cable knit blanket can be personalised with a beautiful metallic sparkly crown motif and the baby's name, date of birth or (if you'd prefer) their 'royal' title. Meanwhile, the cardigan comes with a crown motif on the chest, sparkly buttons and can be customised with the baby's initials. Choose from a pink or grey design.

Little Princess Cardigan And Blanket Set, £75, Toffee Moon

Want a baby card that's a bit different? This congratulations card features a pregnant Meghan Markle in her iconic pregnancy pose and is a nice change from the traditional blue/pink cards one normally receives.

Meghan Markle Baby Card, £3.25, Etsy

This sleepsuit is about as British as it gets: smocked top, tick; classic stripes, tick, Peter Pan collar, tick and royal guards, tick, tick, tick. With super-soft, 100% cotton and poppers on the legs for easy opening, it is also made to the highest regal standards.

Royal Guards Sleepsuit, £19, JoJo Maman Bebe

When Princess Charlotte was introduced to the world outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, she did so wrapped in a beautiful christening shawl from GH Hurt. Ideal for newborns, the ivory shawl is made from 100% Merino wool and hand-finished with a scalloped edge in the traditional Shetland way.

Merino Wool Christening Shawl, £62, GH Hurt

If there's a day when little ones deserve the royal treatment, it's on their birthday. And these beautiful velvet crowns are the perfect way to make them feel that extra bit special. Choose from one of 12 gorgeous colour combinations.

Birthday Crown, £13, Etsy

This hilarious and heart-warming read follows the true story of Guy the Beagle, Meghan Markle's rescue dog. Guy finds himself lost in the woods of Kentucky when he is discovered by a bona fide princess, aka Meghan Markle. The perfect bedtime story, this book tells of Guy's 'wags to riches' tale with the help of some funny illustrations.

His Royal Dogness Book, £12.99, Amazon

Miniature royals will love showing off their tootsies in these limited edition Prince high top trainers. As well as being personalized with a name, these trainers come with a sparkling crown motif for that HRH seal of approval.

Prince High Tops, £18, My 1st Years

Unsurprisingly, when a newborn Prince George was driven away from St Mary's Hospital in an Aden and Anais swaddle, the brand pretty much sold out. Thankfully it's been seven years since then and you can buy your little one their very own muslin cloth swaddle in a range of different prints and sizes.

Swaddles, from £15, Aden And Anais

If they can't go to sleep in Kensington Palace, at least let your little royals cuddle up to a Kensington Palace bear at night. Dressed in his finest tank top, this dapper little luxury teddy makes a soft bedtime companion for tiny people.

Kensington Palace Teddy Bear, £9.99, Historic Palaces

Perfect for any bath time, royal or otherwise, this 100% cotton hooded towel comes with your baby's name and a choice of a tiara or crown design in gold lettering. Just don't expect them to observe royal protocol when the bubble bath goes in.

Crown Towel, £22, Baby Blooms

The perfect present for princes and princesses everywhere, this HRH babygrow is made from the highest quality Fair Trade cotton and emblazoned with non-toxic matt gold print. Choose to have this keepsake personalized or add the slogan 'Born To Rule' instead.

HRH Babygrow, £19.99, Yeah Boo

