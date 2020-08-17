7 of the best bedside cribs for safe sleeping alongside your baby Keep your baby close with these bedside cribs

Bedside cribs and co-sleeping cots are a popular choice among parents who want to keep their baby close overnight during the first few months of their life, while adhering to safety guidelines that recommend babies sleep in a separate cot.

These innovative cribs attach to your bed and allow for the side to be put down temporarily, making them ideal for breastfeeding and the soothing benefits of being in close proximity to your baby, while minimising the risks of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome that are associated with bed-sharing. They are also extremely beneficial for women who have had a caesarean or a difficult birth, as you don't have to get up and out of bed to care for your baby overnight.

Here are seven of the best bedside cribs and co-sleeping cots on the market…

SnüzPod 3 bedside crib

One of the most popular bedside cribs, loved by celebrities including Charley Webb, the SnüzPod 3 is not only practical and multi-functional, but it is also stylish enough that you won't mind having it on display in your bedroom. The innovative bedside crib has dual-view breathable mesh sides so you can keep a close eye on your baby, as well as a zip-down wall for ease of feeding and comforting them.

Other benefits include the lift-off bassinet, which is lightweight and can be used around the home, a reflux incline feature to help soothe and reduce reflux symptoms, and nine height settings to fit snug to your bed.

It's also available in several shades, including slate, white and natural wood, to tie in with your décor. Suitable for babies from birth up to six months, or until they can sit up, kneel or pull themselves up unaided.

SnüzPod 3 bedside crib, £189, John Lewis & Partners

Chicco Next2Me Magic bedside sleeper crib

The Chicco Next2Me Magic bedside sleeper crib features a sliding side panel to make it easier to reach your baby in the night, along with 11 height adjustable levels and retractable feet to help the crib to attach to any bed, including divan beds.

Like the SnüzPod 3, it has a rocking mechanism and the option to tilt the crib to support babies with reflux, while it also comes with a travel/ storage bag, which means it can easily be transported if you're going away or visiting friends and family.

Chicco Next2Me Magic bedside sleeper crib, £239, Argos

Tutti Bambini CoZee bedside crib

Suitable for use both side sleeping or as a standalone crib, the Tutti Bambini CoZee bedside crib also features a drop-side rail and a breathable mesh window for full view of your baby. A six-step height adjuster allows for easy reach of your baby, and it also has an easy fold system and travel bag that will allow you to take the CoZee away with you, wherever you go. Suitable for babies from birth to six months.

Tutti Bambini Cozee bedside crib, £166.50, Amazon

BabyBay 5-in-1 bedside crib

Promising the benefits of co-sleeping without the risks, the BabyBay bedside crib securely attaches to your bed and features a sustainable wood frame with a drop-down side for ease of access to your baby. Better still, when you have finished using it as a bedside crib, it can be transformed into a bench, desk or a high chair.

BabyBay 5-in-1 bedside crib, £259.99, Wayfair

Maxi-Cosi Iora bedside crib

Lucy Mecklenburgh swears by her Maxi-Cosi Iora bedside crib for her baby son Roman, and we can see why. Suitable for babies from birth up to nine months, it is as stylish as it is functional, with an easy-to-slide drop-down side, a comfortable mattress and a large storage basket underneath. It also folds down and can be transported in its own travel bag for trips away from home.

Maxi-Cosi Iora bedside crib, £189.99, Amazon

PurFlo Keep Me Close bedside sleeping crib

The PurFlo Keep Me Close can be used as both a bedside sleeping crib and a standalone crib anywhere around the house. It attaches to the side of any bed and features breathable mesh sides to reduce the chances of overheating and to provide visibility of your baby as they sleep.

Other beneficial features include the incline option to help aid congestion and reflux, and the zip-down side which means you can easily reach them from your bed.

PurFlo Keep Me Close bedside sleeping crib, £199, Amazon

Shnuggle Air bedside crib

Like many of the other bedside cribs, the Shnuggle Air can also be used as a standalone crib, and features dual-view mesh sides and a hypo-allergenic airflow mattress, designed to maximise airflow and breathability for your baby. As well as a gentle incline option and a zip-down side, it also has seven height adjustments that make it suitable for most beds.

Best of all, once your baby grows out of the bedside crib, you can buy a cot extension kit to transform it into a stylish cot.

Shnuggle Air bedside crib, £199.95, John Lewis & Partners

