Shopping for Father's Day isn't always easy. What do you get for the dad that has everything, needs nothing or simply hasn't a clue what he wants? If you're short on inspiration, why not treat him to a one-of-a-kind experience. After all – gifts come and go but memories last forever! From beer tastings to golf lessons, driving experiences to a hearty lunch in the city, there's something for every kind of dad this Father's Day.

Three-Course Lunch and Champagne for Two at Gordon Ramsay's Savoy Grill, £99, Buy A Gift

Perfect for the foodie dad, wine and dine him at Gordon Ramsay's Savoy Grill. For just £65, enjoy a three-course meal for two, washed down with a complimentary glass of champagne.

Beer Masterclass with Tastings and Gourmet Burger Meal for Two, £70, Virgin

Raise a glass to dear old dad! If he's big on beer, he'll love this expert masterclass. After learning all there is to know about brewing, he'll get to sample a variety of beers from across the world, finishing the session with a gourmet burger and fries.

Archery & Skybow Experience for two, £34, Wowcher

Try your hand at something new and treat dad to an archery and skybow experience. Wowcher has an incredible deal on right now. For just £34, take part in a one-hour session for two where you'll get to practice shooting at static and moving targets.

Only Fools and Horses Tour for Two, £64, Menkind

There's no better gift for an Only Fools and Horses fan than a special tour for two! Setting off from Bristol – where the majority of the series was actually filmed – this three hour coach tour will take you behind-the-scenes like never before. As well as visiting key filming locations around the city, you'll learn more about the iconic characters as well as the fantastic scripts written by John Sullivan.

Father and Child Photoshoot, £39, Menkind

A great gift for new dads, create fun family memories as he takes part in a professional photoshoot with his little one.

Best of British Three Car Driving Experience, £89, Virgin

Calling all petrol heads! Take to the tracks in some of the most iconic British cars in history for a three lap, three mile ride with an expert instructor. Choose from a classic Aston Martin Vantage, Aston Martin DB5, E-Type Jaguar, MK1 Escort, Mini Cooper and Lotus Cortina.

Afterwards, he'll also get to sit passenger side for an electrifying ride in a modern performance car, driven by the instructor.

Historic City Sightseeing Helicopter Tour for Two, £158, Virgin

Embark on a 25 mile flight on board a jet powered helicopter for two. With a choice of 17 different cities to explore across Great Britain, we'd recommend bringing your best camera!

60 minute Golf Lesson with a PGA Professional, £48, Virgin

Improve his golfing game with a 60 minute lesson helmed by a PGA pro. Available at a wide range of locations, including some of the best golf courses in the UK, each session will be catered to your particular skill level, whether you're a seasoned golfer or a beginner.

50 Lap Indoor Karting Race for Two, £49, Buy A Gift

Challenge dad to a karting F1 style racing event for two. You'll go full throttle for 50 adrenaline pounding laps against a group of other drivers. Full disclosure – this experience may result in extreme competitiveness.

Ultimate Choice For Food & Drink Experience Day, £68.99, Getting Personal

Still not sure which experience he'd like best? This voucher allows dad to choose from one of 30 food and drink related activities, including royal afternoon teas, chocolate making workshops, cookery classes and wine tasting tours.

