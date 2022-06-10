5 best beer subscription gifts for Father's Day: Brewdog to Beer52 & more

Beer subscription gifts have been on the rise in popularity since skyrocketing during 2020, with no sign of slowing down anytime soon. If you’re looking for the perfect gift for Dad this Father’s Day, a beer subscription box is hassle-free as it delivers straight to his door - and it’s a gift he’s guaranteed to love. From surprise boxes to mix and match options, we've rounded up the best beer subscription boxes to shop that are guaranteed to make any beer-loving dad's day. Cheers to that!

Best beer subscription gifts

Brewdog beer subscription

Brewdog & Friends one-month subscription, £19.95, Brewdog

Brewdog has become a go-to for beer lovers - and the monthly subscription box does not disappoint. Choose a monthly payment of £19.95 or a yearly payment of £59.85 to gift a selection of beers for your dad to enjoy each month. Brewdog is currently offering 50% off the first box, with two Brewdog and Friends Teku glasses thrown in for good measure!

Beerwulf beer subscription

Beer monthly subscription, from £53.49, Beerwulf

Why not treat your dad to a six-month subscription with Beerwulf, which allows you to handpick your dad's favourites. It's the perfect gift for the dad that knows what he likes.

HonestBrew beer subscription

12-beer mixed case, from £22.95, Honest Brew

The HonestBrew beer subscription promises a great way to explore different breweries and styles, delivering a selection of pale and dark, lager, and more to your door. If IPA and pale ales are your dad's tipple of choice, there's an option to choose a hand-picked ale mix box. The subscription starts at £22.90 for six beers - and HonestBrew is offering £10 off your first box.

Bier Company beer subscription

Beer club subscription, £22.95, Bier Company

Bier Company offers eight new and exciting beers each month with their members-only subscription, with a limited edition gold Bier club glass included in your first paid box. The members-only perks include rewards and discounts - and it's the perfect option for beer enthusiasts that want to broaden their taste.

Beer52 beer subscription

One-month-subscription, from £29.95, Beer52

Beer 52 is well-known for its small-batch brews delivered to your door - and their subscriptions range from one to 12 months. Each month you will receive eight new beers to try, along with a Ferment magazine and a snack. Beer52 also offers same-day dispatch - perfect for those last minute gifts!

