14 funny Father's Day cards day to give dad a giggle - there's still time to order!

Father’s Day falls on Sunday 19th June this year, and how about giving your dad a giggle with a funny Father’s Day card? We’ve rounded up the best funny cards to shop now, and the good news is that if you get ordering now, you’re well in time to get them before dad’s special day.

We challenge you to read them and keep a straight face – it’s impossible!

There's still time to order, so don't delay!

The dog is your favourite Father’s Day card, £3.65, NotOnTheHighStreet

Favourite child funny Father’s Day card, £2.99, Amazon

Stepdad funny Father’s Day card, from £1.99, Funky Pigeon

When I grow up funny Father’s Day card, from £0.99, Moonpig

Financial burden funny Father’s Day card, £3.50, Etsy

Funny cat Father’s Day card, from £2.50, Etsy

Stop spending my inheritance funny Father's Day card, from £3.29, Scribbler

Father's footsteps funny Father’s Day card, £2.99, Amazon

Funny Father's Day card, £3.99, Amazon

Putting up with my s**t funny Father’s Day card, £4, NotOnTheHighStreet

Amazon Handmade Excellent parenting funny Father’s Day Card, £2.99, Amazon

Go Wild funny Father’s Day card, from £0.99, Moonpig

Personalised funny tech support Father’s Day card, £2.99, eBay

Call Dad Father's Day card, from £4.16, Etsy

