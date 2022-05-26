14 funny Father's Day cards day to give dad a giggle - there's still time to order!

Katherine Robinson
Funny cards to make dad smile on Father’s Day, Sunday June 19. We’ve rounded up the best funny greeting cards from Amazon, Moonpig, Not on the High Street, Funky Pigeon and Etsy that you can order online
Father’s Day falls on Sunday 19th June this year, and how about giving your dad a giggle with a funny Father’s Day card? We’ve rounded up the best funny cards to shop now, and the good news is that if you get ordering now, you’re well in time to get them before dad’s special day.
We challenge you to read them and keep a straight face – it’s impossible!
There's still time to order, so don't delay!
RELATED: 40 Unique Father's Day gifts your dad will love
RELATED: This is the ultimate Father's Day gift for the Dad who LOVES coffee
The dog is your favourite Father’s Day card, £3.65, NotOnTheHighStreet
Favourite child funny Father’s Day card, £2.99, Amazon
Stepdad funny Father’s Day card, from £1.99, Funky Pigeon
LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter
When I grow up funny Father’s Day card, from £0.99, Moonpig
Financial burden funny Father’s Day card, £3.50, Etsy
Funny cat Father’s Day card, from £2.50, Etsy
MORE: 12 best hampers for men: The Father's Day gift basket he'll absolutely love
RELATED: 15 environmentally friendly gifts for the eco-conscious dad this Father's Day
Stop spending my inheritance funny Father's Day card, from £3.29, Scribbler
Father's footsteps funny Father’s Day card, £2.99, Amazon
Funny Father's Day card, £3.99, Amazon
Putting up with my s**t funny Father’s Day card, £4, NotOnTheHighStreet
Amazon Handmade Excellent parenting funny Father’s Day Card, £2.99, Amazon
Go Wild funny Father’s Day card, from £0.99, Moonpig
MORE: 10 best gift experiences to celebrate dad on Father's Day
RELATED: 17 sports gifts for dad this Father's Day: From football to rugby, golf & F1
Personalised funny tech support Father’s Day card, £2.99, eBay
Call Dad Father's Day card, from £4.16, Etsy
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.