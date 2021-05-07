10 best hampers for men: The Father's Day gift basket he'll absolutely love

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Shopping for Father's Day can be difficult to say the least. Not sure what to get dad this year? Rest assured, we've rounded up the best hampers from Marks & Spencer, Etsy, Harvey Nichols and more. With the big day set to fall on 20 June 2021, don't leave it to the last minute!

RELATED: 40 unique Father's Day gift ideas that your dad will love

Father's Day Hamper, £14.49, Etsy

Etsy has an incredible range of hampers and one of our favourites is this self-care gift box. Boasting a number of goodies including Nivea body wash, a face mask, Yorkie bar and protein cookie, you're sure to score major points.

READ: 23 intimate Father's Day snaps of celebrity dads with their children

Corona Beer Chocolate Arrangement, £32.50, Edible Bloom

This chocolate hamper is a work of art. Creating a faux bouquet from bottles of Corona, Lindt balls and chocolate stars, it also comes with complimentary gift wrapping and a gift card.

The Negroni Hamper, £130, Harvey Nichols

Harvey Nichols has collaborated with Campari to bring you the Negroni Hamper. Delivered in a wicker basket, it contains all the spirits required to create the classic summer cocktail enjoyed by Ernest Hemingway, James Bond and Anthony Bourdain.

Organic Beard Grooming Kit by Monster&Son, £31.95, Etsy

Etsy's own pick is the Organic Beard Grooming Kit by Monster&Son. A bestseller, it's received a number of glowing five-star reviews and would also make a great birthday gift.

The Tasty Tuck Box Gift Selection, £25, Marks & Spencer

The Tasty Tuck Box blends sweet and savoury snacks in one indulgent package. Team the smoky chipotle salsa with lightly salted tortillas before digging into a bar of Belgian chocolate, walnut whips and roasted peanuts.

Men's Grooming Vegan Eco-friendly Gift Set, £39.50, Not On The High Street

Eco-friendly and cruelty-free, this pamper hamper contains soap, a cotton muslin, shampoo bar, jute mitten, pumice stone and a hand-poured candle.

Best Of British Beer Pub Gift Box, £27.50, Not On The High Street

Bring the pub home to him with this Staying Inn Pub gift box. Stocked with a selection of craft beers from UK independent breweries, you'll also find a pub quiz included.

Dad's Bars and Beers Hamper, £23.50, Cadbury

Chocolate bars and beers, need we say more? Cadbury's hamper combines sweet treats with St Peter's Ales for the ultimate Father's Day feast.

Father's Day Dark Chocolate Gift Set, £15, Green & Black's

Treat the chocolate lover in your life to Green & Black's Father's Day hamper. For just £15 you'll get a dark 70% bar, dark with Ginger pieces bar, G&B's Organic Treat Collection and a selection of minibars. Arriving in a Happy Father's Day gift sleeve, you can also add a personalised message at checkout.

Best Dad Bundle, £30, Hotel Chocolat

Hotel Chocolat's 'Best Dad' Collection is brimming with sumptuous chocolate recipes, from decadent Champagne truffles to 40% milk chocolate nano slabs, salted espresso martini and billionaire's shortbread selectors.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.