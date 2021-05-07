﻿
fd-hamper

10 best hampers for men: The Father's Day gift basket he'll absolutely love

Dad will love these hampers!

Megan Bull

Shopping for Father's Day can be difficult to say the least. Not sure what to get dad this year? Rest assured, we've rounded up the best hampers from Marks & Spencer, Etsy, Harvey Nichols and more. With the big day set to fall on 20 June 2021, don't leave it to the last minute! 

etsy-spa-box-dad

Father's Day Hamper, £14.49, Etsy

SHOP NOW

Etsy has an incredible range of hampers and one of our favourites is this self-care gift box. Boasting a number of goodies including Nivea body wash, a face mask, Yorkie bar and protein cookie, you're sure to score major points. 

edible-blooms

Corona Beer Chocolate Arrangement, £32.50, Edible Bloom

SHOP NOW

This chocolate hamper is a work of art. Creating a faux bouquet from bottles of Corona, Lindt balls and chocolate stars, it also comes with complimentary gift wrapping and a gift card. 

negroni-hamper

The Negroni Hamper, £130, Harvey Nichols

SHOP NOW

Harvey Nichols has collaborated with Campari to bring you the Negroni Hamper. Delivered in a wicker basket, it contains all the spirits required to create the classic summer cocktail enjoyed by Ernest Hemingway, James Bond and Anthony Bourdain. 

monster-and-son

Organic Beard Grooming Kit by Monster&Son, £31.95, Etsy

SHOP NOW

Etsy's own pick is the Organic Beard Grooming Kit by Monster&Son. A bestseller, it's received a number of glowing five-star reviews and would also make a great birthday gift. 

tuck-box

The Tasty Tuck Box Gift Selection, £25, Marks & Spencer

SHOP NOW

The Tasty Tuck Box blends sweet and savoury snacks in one indulgent package. Team the smoky chipotle salsa with lightly salted tortillas before digging into a bar of Belgian chocolate, walnut whips and roasted peanuts. 

noths-men-vegan-hamper

Men's Grooming Vegan Eco-friendly Gift Set, £39.50, Not On The High Street

SHOP NOW

Eco-friendly and cruelty-free, this pamper hamper contains soap, a cotton muslin, shampoo bar, jute mitten, pumice stone and a hand-poured candle. 

craft-beer-box

Best Of British Beer Pub Gift Box, £27.50, Not On The High Street

SHOP NOW

Bring the pub home to him with this Staying Inn Pub gift box. Stocked with a selection of craft beers from UK independent breweries, you'll also find a pub quiz included. 

cadbury-box

 Dad's Bars and Beers Hamper, £23.50, Cadbury

SHOP NOW

Chocolate bars and beers, need we say more? Cadbury's hamper combines sweet treats with St Peter's Ales for the ultimate Father's Day feast. 

green-blacks-hamper

Father's Day Dark Chocolate Gift Set, £15, Green & Black's

SHOP NOW

Treat the chocolate lover in your life to Green & Black's Father's Day hamper. For just £15 you'll get a dark 70% bar, dark with Ginger pieces bar, G&B's Organic Treat Collection and a selection of minibars. Arriving in a Happy Father's Day gift sleeve, you can also add a personalised message at checkout.  

hc-hamper

Best Dad Bundle, £30, Hotel Chocolat

SHOP NOW

Hotel Chocolat's 'Best Dad' Collection is brimming with sumptuous chocolate recipes, from decadent Champagne truffles to 40% milk chocolate nano slabs, salted espresso martini and billionaire's shortbread selectors. 

