11 Cute thoughtful gifts for dad to pull on his heartstrings this Father's Day

Father’s Day is about showing your dad, granddad, stepdad, or other father figure, just how much they mean to you. A thoughtful gift will always go down well.

Some may splash out on lavish gifts, or hilarious joke presents, but others may be shopping for something a little more sentimental to tug at their heartstrings - and we don’t blame you.

While some may use their Father’s Day card to gush over their parent, others think actions - or gifts - speak louder than words.

Personalised gifts are often a firm favourite, whether it is a memory book, painting, or message inscribed on the gift.

Thoughtful dad gifts he'll love

From sweet photo albums and portraits to reminisce over your favourite moments, to experiences to make fond memories, there are plenty of gifts to choose from.

Personalised Leather Keyring

Whether you are miles apart, or live under the same roof, a personalised keyring with special memories printed on, which your dad can keep on them at all times is a no brainer.

This compact but sentimental will bring a tear to their eye - or so we hope.

Personalised Multi-Photo Leather Envelope Keyring, £35, Etsy

Favourite Song Vinyl Lyrics Print

They say ‘It’s the thought that counts’, but it counts for even more when you remember the small things.

For example, this Vinyl Print includes the lyrics to any song, whether it is your dad’s favourite track, or a song you both are fond of, you’ll get brownie points for thinking outside the box.

Favourite Song Vinyl Lyrics Print, £10, Print Frame

Great Pub, Great Walk Book

Father’s Day is the time to show your dad how much you love them and care, and noting their interests shows that.

For those who are a little older, it’s a great way to bond with your dad by joining him on those walks and pub lunches.

Great Pub, Great Walk Book, £15.99, Oliver Bonas

Personalised Blanket

We are all for personalised gifts, so if you are anything like us this gift is a must buy.

You can select six photos of your favourite memories to have printed on this blanket, and the best part is it’s the closest your parent can get to a warm hug from you, especially if you are separated by distance.

Personalised Blanket, £19.99, Amazon

Hardback Photo Book

A photo book is always a winning option - no matter the occasion.

Select different sizes, colours or prints for your photobook, and then add your favourite photos, and you are complete. It not only looks professional, but is affordable too.

The Heart Mini Hardback Photo Book, £22, Papier

Line Portrait

While some may opt for realistic artistic portraits, others may prefer something a little outside the box.

This line drawing is vibrant and sentimental, perfect to hang above the mantelpiece that’s for sure.

Daddy and Me Line Portrait, £47, Letterfest

Personalised Children’s Book

Shopping on behalf of your little one who is desperate to get their dad something special for Father’s Day? A personalised children’s book is a no brainer.

This book can be personalised to include your child’s name, to make storytime even more special.

I Love Daddy This Much, £24.99, Wonderbly

Memory Journal

Amazon’s Memory Journal is unlike the common journaling books on the market.

This creation is unique, as it is a gift for your parent, but also for you, as it allows your dad to share all his fond memories with you, so you can learn about the family history on a deeper level. It’s almost an heirloom.

Memory Journal, £10.28, Amazon

Original Newspapers

For the parents who are fascinated by history, gifting them this bundle, which will include the headlines in the news on their exact birthday will blow them away.

Original Newspapers, £19.99, Historic Newspapers

Personalised Map Signet Ring

A piece of jewellery is often a great gift idea, and when it comes to dads a signet ring is a failsafe option.

But this is no unusual signet ring, t has a personalised map etched into it, whether it is to pinpoint a place your family hold fond memories or your home, the attention to detail will undoubtedly impress.

Personalised Map Signet Ring, £165, Not On The Highstreet

The Day You Became My Grandpa Keyring

Of course, you can’t forget your grandfather when it comes to father’s day.

For those who want to gift their granddad a special something, this personalised keyring with the date you were born will surprise your grandparent.

The Day You Became My Grandpa Keyring, £15, Not On The Highstreet

Cork Globe

From family holidays, to dream destinations on the bucket list, Prezzybox has created a unique gift idea for the travelling dad.

Pinpoint your favourite places, and map out your next adventure together on this chic cork globe.

Cork Globe, £29.99, Prezzybox

Father & Daughter Poem Print

Did we say how much we love a personalised gift?

Etsy has created a sweet poem, which has been resized as a large print perfect for the home, just in case your dad needs a daily reminder how much his little girl adores him. Simply add your dad’s name, as well as yours, and you have a touching gift perfect for any ages.

​​Father & Daughter Poem Print, £4.95, Etsy

Father And Child Photoshoot

Of course, you can’t have a father’s day without a father and child photoshoot.

Enjoy playing around and capturing special moments by a professional photographer, which will be treasured for years to come.

Father And Child Photoshoot, £39, Menkind

