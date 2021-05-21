Why Princess Beatrice's new family set-up is a royal first The royal baby will have a very different upbringing!

On Wednesday, Buckingham Palace announced the exciting news that Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their first child, however their family situation is set to be quite unique.

The statement read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year.

"The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

Beatrice married property developer Edoardo in July 2020 at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge Windsor, in a small and intimate ceremony due to coronavirus restrictions.

Although the baby will be Beatrice's first child, Edoardo has a five-year-old son named Christopher Woolf, affectionately known as Wolfie, from a previous relationship with American architect Dara Huang.

Edoardo has a five-year-old son from his previous relationship

This means that the royal baby will grow up in the same household as their stepbrother, who is not part of the royal family – a unique situation within the British royal family.

However, Beatrice's child won't be the only royal with stepsiblings. Prince William and Prince Harry share a stepbrother named Tom Parker Bowles from the Duchess of Cornwall's first marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles. Zara Tindall also has a half-sister, Stephanie Phillips, who is the daughter of Princess Anne's first husband.

Tom Parker Bowles is Prince William and Prince Harry's stepbrother

Christopher has split his time between his mother and father since they separated in 2018, after three years together.

We are sure that Edoardo's son will want to be spending a lot more time with them when the baby arrives, and is probably very excited about becoming a big brother!

Princess Beatrice's first child is due this autumn

Beatrice has often been spotted out and about with Christopher, and he was even given a starring role as his father's best man and pageboy on the day of their special wedding.

Although Edoardo's son is not in the line of succession, their new baby will be 11th in line to the throne when he or she is born, meaning that Beatrice's younger sister Eugenie will move down to 12th place. Princess Eugenie's son, August, will also move further down the line to 13th.

However, it is unlikely that the baby will have a royal title, as their children will take rank from their father.

