Princess Eugenie loves this royal-approved baby accessory - and it comes in funky leopard print!

Princess Eugenie was pictured with baby August and husband Jack Brooksbank over the Easter weekend, and royal fans were loving sweet family portrait. We've tracked down the exact baby carrier new mum Eugenie was wearing in the gorgeous snap - and it comes in a funky leopard print too!

Baby carriers are a gamechanger for parents, allowing you to stay close to your newborn without losing the use of your hands.

The princess was seen wearing the Baby Carrier Mini from BabyBjörn, a carrier created especially for newborns which boasts almost 500 five-star reviews.

One busy mum left a review that read: "The padded head support means I can move around freely, including bending over to do chores such as emptying the dishwasher or hanging the washing, knowing he is secure and protected."

Another loving mum shared: "Beautiful pattern and material. I love that it’s not bulky like other carriers. It’s super supportive and protective for me and baby".​​​​​​

The royal couple shared a gorgeous springtime photo with their one-month-old son

The BabyBjörn Baby Carrier Mini is available in a range of stylish pastels, including a leopard print option for those who really wish to stand out! Created especially for newborns, in a flexible design that’s easy to adjust to the wearer – you can get yours for just £80.

Baby Carrier Mini, £80, BabyBjörn

The royal newborn is less than two months old but has already been spotted out with the Princess and her husband on multiple occasions. The royal couple named their little boy after Queen Victoria’s consort Prince Albert, who had Augustus as a middle name.

August's middle name Philip also has a royal connection, as it was granted in honour of Eugenie’s grandfather and August’s great-grandfather the Duke of Edinburgh.

