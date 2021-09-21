Why Princess Beatrice's birth story is so different to sister Eugenie's The royal siblings both became mothers in 2021

We're thrilled at HELLO! at the birth of Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's baby girl. It really is a bumper year for royal births!

The Queen's granddaughter gave birth to her daughter at 11.42pm on Saturday 18 September at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London, with the newborn weighing 6lb 2oz.

Just six months earlier, Beatrice's younger sister Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first baby, August Philip on 9 February, weighing 8lbs 1oz.

However, while Beatrice and Eugenie have both become mothers in the same year, they have experienced very different pregnancies and births, mostly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the latter stages of Beatrice's pregnancy, there have been few or no restrictions concerning the pandemic. The royal has been able to see friends and family both indoors and outdoors, attend antenatal classes and have family join her at baby scans.

Her baby was born in London at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital – a different hospital entirely from her sister Eugenie and mother Sarah Ferguson, who both gave birth at London's Portland hospital.

Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Beatrice thanked her midwife team on Twitter for their "wonderful care" and is understood to have returned home the same weekend as the birth.

A statement read: "Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf."

Unfortunately for Princess Eugenie, she didn't enjoy the same freedom during pregnancy as Beatrice due to the pandemic.

Before welcoming August on 9 February 2021, Eugenie carried her son through the difficult year of 2020, coping with a lack of social contact while pregnant and being limited to her support bubble.

Princess Eugenie with husband Jack and baby August

Much of the royal's pregnancy was spent in lockdown unable to do the normal things an expectant mum usually does. Antenatal classes, baby showers, pregnancy scans with family members all had restrictions upon them.

During the final weeks of her pregnancy, Eugenie and Jack stayed at Frogmore Cottage, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's former home on the Queen's Windsor estate, presumably to be nearer to family. While in hospital for the birth, it's presumed only Jack was able to visit the baby.

In contrast, Beatrice and Edoardo live at St James's Palace in London, so were closer to the hospital for their baby's delivery. The couple are now reportedly house-hunting in the Cotswolds near Edoardo's family home in Chipping Norton.

Despite their different birth journeys, Beatrice and Eugenie are no doubt over the moon at becoming mothers together in the same year. Their children will be close in age and be brought up with all those wonderful cousin playdates.

Now we're wondering if little August and Beatrice's baby girl will have a joint christening? A real royal first…

