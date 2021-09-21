Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo's beautiful home to raise baby girl - inside The couple welcomed their daughter on 18 September

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are now proud parents to a baby girl after the Queen's granddaughter gave birth on 18 September.

SEE: Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo to inherit magical Italian palace

Buckingham Palace confirmed the news in a statement that read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London.

"The baby weighs 6 pounds and 2 ounces.

"The new baby's grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Beatrice reveals her gorgeous home in candid chat

"Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf."

So where will the royal couple raise their daughter? Beatrice and Edoardo, who got married in July 2020, have reportedly been living at St James's Palace in London, which we're sure would make a beautiful family home.

READ: Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo's minimalist kitchen design is a work of art

MORE: Why Princess Beatrice's birth story is so different to sister Eugenie's

However, they also reportedly had their sights set on a £3million property near Blenheim Palace, according to the MailOnline. It is believed that the luxurious Cotswolds property comes complete with a party barn, tennis court and a swimming pool. Perhaps St James's Palace will remain their London base, much like Princess Anne who also has a home at Gatcombe Park.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo have a home at St James's Palace

Keep scrolling to see glimpses inside Beatrice and Edoardo's London home...

As she opened up to Giovanna Fletcher for HELLO!'s Back to School digital issue, Beatrice sat in a room decorated with two pieces of gold-framed artwork and a cream dresser with a gorgeous vintage-style mirror hanging above it.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Beatrice shares a peek inside home as she announces book prize winner

Sarah Ferguson's daughter previously made a virtual appearance from inside St James's Palace, revealing that one room is decorated with long white curtains covered in a blue and red tree print. Tying in with the pastel colour scheme, it has pale blue panelled walls and patterned cream and blue cushions.

Our patron, HRH Princess Beatrice, has shared a message about the support Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity is providing during the current crisis. Do get in touch if we can help #dyslexia #marvellousfemaledyslexics #wednesdaymorning pic.twitter.com/iMQMWy4SkJ — Arkell Dyslexia (@ArkellDyslexia) April 22, 2020

Back in April 2020, Beatrice filmed a video message from the home that showed off a room with plain white walls with a large gilt-framed portrait hanging behind her and a rounded wooden chair.

MORE: Princess Beatrice stepson's mother's home could be a show house

The royal also joined a virtual event to celebrate 30 years of charity Teenage Cancer Trust alongside her sister, Princess Eugenie and mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, as the trio are patrons for the organisation, from a different room inside.

It is decorated with burnt orange walls, and features a large fireplace where Beatrice had showcased a photo from her wedding day with Edoardo, and a vase of pampas grass in one corner.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo have a wedding photo on display

Princess Beatrice used to live at the property with her sister Princess Eugenie, until the younger sister moved out and into Ivy Cottage within the grounds of Kensington Palace ahead of her marriage to Jack Brooksbank.

Since then, Eugenie and Jack lived with the royal's parents, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, at the Royal Lodge in Windsor during the first lockdown period, and they have now moved into Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, which is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's UK base.

A friend told HELLO!: "It was Harry who suggested she and Jack could use Frogmore Cottage because it is much bigger than their cottage at Kensington Palace. It is a case of one family member reaching out to another."

READ: The Queen's home that she has never lived in where photography is banned

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.