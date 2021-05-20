After Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi announced the exciting news that they are expecting their first child, royal fans are already wondering what the couple will name their baby.

Several names for boys and girls were coined as frontrunners, with some royal monikers creeping to the top positions as the bookies favourite. With the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also expecting their second child, 2021 is now set to welcome two more babies into the British royal family - but what royal baby names are we expecting to see?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Royal baby news! Princess Beatrice is expecting her first child

According to Betfair, Philip is the standout favourite with odds at 8/1, followed by Marco at 11/1 and Oliver at 12/1. It comes as no surprise that Beatrice, who had an incredibly close bond with her late grandfather the Duke of Edinburgh, could pay tribute to his life by naming her first child after him following his sad death in April this year.

A royal favourite also takes the top spot for girls' names, with Princess Beatrice's mother's name, Sarah, crowning the leaderboard at 8/1.

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo

It's not unusual for members of the royal family to pass down first names. In fact, babies born into the royal family are typically given multiple names at birth, many of which honour members of their family.

RELATED: Inside Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo's jaw-dropping family palace

MORE: How Princess Beatrice used Kate Middleton's nifty trick to hide her pregnancy

With a nod to Edoardo's Italian heritage, there are plenty of Italian monikers on the list - with Marco and Anna reigning close to the top at 11/1 and 10/1 respectively. Meanwhile, Alessandro, the name of Edoardo's father, is 16/1 and Maria is 12/1.

According to the experts at Parrot Print, 'Victoria' and 'Albert' could also be the frontrunners for Princess Beatrice's firstborn. The most traditional royal male moniker, Albert, has reigned in the royal family for over 181 years since Queen Victoria’s consort Prince Albert bought the name into the family.

Top 15 favourite royal baby name predicitions

Boys



Philip: 8/1 Marco: 11/1 Oliver: 12/1 Arthur: 14/1 Andrew: 14/1 Henry: 16/1 Alessandro: 16/1 Thomas: 20/1 Edward: 20/1 Luca: 20/1 Albert: 25/1 Giovanni: 25/1 William: 33/1 Charles: 401 Edmund: 40/1

Girls



Sarah: 8/1 Anna: 10/1 Emily: 10/1 Mary: 11/1 Edith: 12/1 Maria: 12/1 Fiona: 14/1 Laura: 14/1 Rosa: 14/1 Victoria: 16/1 Grace: 18/1 Sofia: 20/1 Eugenie: 25/1 Isabella: 25/1 Nicola: 33/1

MORE: Prince Charles and Camilla react to Princess Beatrice's baby news

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.