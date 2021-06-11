Michelle Obama celebrates daughter Sasha's birthday with adoring public tribute

Michelle Obama and her husband Barack Obama had reason to celebrate on Thursday as their youngest daughter, Sasha, turned 20.

The former First Lady paid an adoring tribute to her offspring on social media, alongside a beautiful throwback photo of Sasha sitting on her mother's lap.

MORE: Barack Obama reveals fears for daughters' Malia and Sasha's safety

"Happy birthday to my darling Sasha! I am so grateful for every laugh we’ve shared — and everything you’ve taught me over the years," Michelle said.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Obama opens up about life without daughters Malia and Sasha

"You’ll always be my little girl, but I couldn’t be prouder of the woman you are becoming. Love you so much!" she added.

Michelle's fans were quick to send their own birthday wishes to the youngster, while others were moved by her touching words.

"My mama heart loves this! Beautiful love," commented one follower. A second said: "Congratulations for the beautiful family," and a third added: "Still the first family of the United States."

MORE: Michelle and Barack Obama traded The White House for $8.1million mansion

MORE: Barack Obama mourns sad family death with heartbreaking tribute

Michelle shared this sweet throwback on social media

Michelle previously admitted that she was thankful for the extra time with her daughters during COVID-19, which saw Sasha and older sister Malia, 22, move back in with their parents when their schools closed.

"This time has allowed us to get some stolen moments back with our girls," she told People. "Those recaptured moments have meant the world to us and I think they've made our relationships with our children even stronger."

Michelle's public shout-out comes after her husband revealed that he and his wife worried about whether their children would end up as "weird kids".

Michelle and Barack Obama enjoyed the extra time with their kids during lockdown

"They don't have an attitude – that was what me and Michelle were worried about the most and I write about this in the book – when I talked about running, are we going to end up with weird kids?" Obama told James Corden on The Late Late Show in May.

"And Michelle and my mother-in-law were very good with saying, 'Listen, you have to make your own beds, you have to wake yourselves up'."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.