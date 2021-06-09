Robbie Williams' impressive workout video with daughter Coco has fans in disbelief The two-year-old is so skilled!

If there's nothing we love more on Instagram, it's videos of our favourite celebrity's children being adorable. Adya Field and Robbie Williams little girl Coco might just have taken the top spot on Tuesday in a heartwarming post.

Taking to Instagram to share a sweet video of her two-year-old, Ayda shared a hilarious clip of husband Robbie bouncing on an indoor trampoline whilst their daughter Coco showed off her impressive downward dog yoga pose.

WATCH: Robbie Williams does a home workout with his two-year-old

Robbie donned a pair of blue sweatpants and went shirtless for his home workout, whilst little Coco looked super cute in a matching denim co-ord.

"Coco showing @robbiewilliams how to stay fit" Adya wrote, even adding the hashtag #personaltrainingwithcoco in a sweet nod to her little one's comedic moment.

The father-daughter duo looked so sweet exercising together

"Are you doing yoga Coco? Are you doing yoga with daddy?" Ayda asked her daughter, who simply replied "yeah" as she continued with her morning flow.

Rushing to the comments, fans were quick to notice how skilled Coco was at yoga. "That's an impressive downward dog Coco is doing there!" said one fan, whilst another wrote: "You really have the most beautiful family. Look at her go little Coco!"

"Haha love this. And look how good Coco is at yoga!" agreed a third fan. We can't believe how into it she is!

The doting mum posted the video, which also shared a rare glimpse into the Williams' luxe home. Complete with large panelled windows drawing light into their vast open living space (perfect for exercising in) and a plush navy sofa, it's clear to see why the couple's homes in London, LA and Malibu are all like hotels.

Ayda revealed this was Robbie's face when she told him she wanted "one more baby"

Ayda and Robbie, who tied the knot in 2010, are proud parents to four children. As well as Coco, they share eldest daughter Teddy, eight, and sons Charlie, six, and one-year-old Beau.

Although the couple don't share their children's faces on social media, they do often post photos and videos of their kids.

