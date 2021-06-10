Jools Oliver melts hearts with adorable photo of Jamie Oliver with their sons Aww!

Jools and Jamie Oliver have been married for nearly 21 years, and they're doting parents to five adorable children: Poppy, 19, Daisy, 18, Petal, 12, Buddy, ten and River, four.

MORE: Inside Jamie Oliver and wife Jools' £6million picture-perfect mansion

The couple frequently share adorable pictures of their beautiful family, particularly of their two sons.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jools Oliver shares adorable video of son River singing

In a new picture shared by Jools, Jamie and the couple's sons looked ecstatic as they cuddled up in the living room of their £6million home.

All three flashed huge smiles at the camera as they piled onto the family sofa.

Jools had a simple caption for the post, as she added the bow and arrow and spinning heart emojis.

The adorable snap ended up melting fans hearts, as they flooded the comments with heart emojis and appreciative comments.

"This is happiness," beamed one, while another added: "This puts a smile on my face."

Jamie and his sons looked so happy

A third posted: "Beaut of a pic Jools!" and a fourth wrote: "THE most beautiful picture."

MORE: Jamie Oliver captures beautiful sunkissed photo of wife Jools

MORE: Jamie Oliver shares the cutest post with 'current wife' Jools ahead of 21st wedding anniversary

Last week, the family enjoyed a fun day out at the beach, and Jools posted a sweet sun-kissed photo of River enjoying himself in the waves.

He wore an adorable waterproof one-piece with short sleeves and a sweet multi-coloured fish print and looked just like a miniature version of his dad.

Jools simply captioned it with a row of fish emojis followed by a yellow heart and three kisses and Jamie was quick to respond, posting three red heart emojis.

The doting mum frequently shares photos of her children

Last month, Jools shared a sweet throwback picture featuring her two eldest daughters. The photo, which was taken during their childhood, saw the two girls wearing crowns and outfits made from leaves.

"When Poppy and Daisy used to play 'Jungles'. I really loved those days xxx @jamieoliver," the doting mother captioned the snap.

Fans were quick to react to the heart-warming post, with one writing: "I love it when children run wild in nature! It is so good for them."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.