It looks like Barack Obama was in for a wild ride even as a child.

The former President of the United States may have become one of the most powerful men in the world, but as a kid, he had his sights set on being a pirate.

Instagram fansite 44th_Potus shared the most epic throwback photo of Barack and his mother, Stanley Ann Dunham, this week and it's almost too cute for words.

In the picture Barack - now 59 - looked about three-years-old and wore an adorable pirates costume complete with a patch, moustache and a hooped earring.

His doting mother knelt by his side and wrapped her arm around her little boy's waist.

The fansite had shared the image to celebrate what would have been Stanley's birthday.

Barack and his mother

"@barackobama’s beautiful mom was born on this day," read the caption. "Happy Heavenly Birthday!"

Fans rushed to pay their respects: "You raised a precious son. You are watching over him," said one, while another wrote: "What a beautiful Mama with her sweet son who was and still is destined for great things."

Stanley - or Ann as she was best known for the majority of her adult life - was a young parent and gave birth to Barack when she was just 18-years-old.

Sadly she died when she was 52 from uterine and ovarian cancer, two years before Barack was elected to the Illinois state senate.

Barack and Michelle's daughters are all grown up

While Barack moved around a lot as a child with his mother, the same can't be said for his own children's upbringing.

During his 2008 presidential campaign, he opened up about putting down roots with his wife Michelle and their daughters, Sasha, and Malia.

"We've created stability for our kids in a way that my mom didn't do for us," he told Time Magazine. "My choosing to put down roots in Chicago and marry a woman who is very rooted in one place probably indicates a desire for stability that maybe I was missing."

