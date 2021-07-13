Prince George's adorable moment at Euros has royal fans saying the same thing The young royal is so mature for his age

The entire nation may have tuned in to watch the Euros 2020 final between England and Italy on Sunday, but it's the adorable footage of Prince George at Wembley that really got people talking.

Football fans were left devastated after the England team missed out on the trophy after a nail-biting penalty shootout saw them fall at the final hurdle – the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George included.

During the 90-minute game, fans loved seeing the seven-year-old sing the national anthem alongside his parents, as well as his moments of excitement from the royal box – but the moment that truly pulled everyone's attention has got royal fans saying the same thing.

Following England's first goal, cameras panned to George, who looked so smart in a white shirt, navy blazer and neat blue tie. The Prince quickly hugged his dad before turning to his mum and giving her a squeeze.

Following a few more seconds of celebration which saw the royal tot joyfully laughing with his hands on his stomach, George then composed himself, and swiftly tucked in his shirt.

Royal fans couldn't believe how smart the young royal looked

Taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on the smart young royal, one fan wrote: "Prince George is growing up really fast and seems so much more confident than last time, just adorable!"

"Prince George acts like a 35+ year old professional," wrote another, stunned at how well behaved the young royal was, composing himself and tucking his shirt in just seconds after joyfully celebrating England's first goal.

Others were baffled by his maturity, with one royal fan writing: "The maturity of that kid is so sweet. And even tucking his shirt in which I didn’t do till I was 17!" It sounds like Duchess Kate and Prince William could do with sharing their parenting techniques!

The royal trio also attended the semi-finals at Wembley

When William appeared on That Peter Crouch Podcast in July 2020, he was asked whether he had to persuade George to become an Aston Villa fan like him. He said: “I'm trying not to persuade him to be a Villa fan – I'm letting him choose his own way. It’s about finding what fits for him."

He added: “I want our children, when they go to the match, to come away loving what they've seen, enjoying it and seeing their role models behave in a way that we'd all want them to."

The royal trio were later seen embracing each other in a rare display of public affection – much needed after the realisation that England's players wouldn't be taking home the title.

A sweet fan paid tribute to the Duke and Duchess as parents, writing: "Seeing Prince George upset is heartbreaking but I love how his parents are there to comfort him like they should be even if they were royals, we love to see good parenting."

