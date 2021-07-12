Prince George wore chino shorts to the England final and they're selling out quick

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Prince George stole the show at the Euro 2020 final - fact! The seven-year-old joined his parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to watch England play against Italy and royal fans all over the world were overjoyed to see him.

The nail-biting game was hard to watch, but seeing the young royal sing the national anthem alongside his parents, as well as watching his cheers from the royal box was the cutest.

WATCH: Prince George hugs mum Kate and dad William after England's goal

Did you see his outfit? The prince looked adorably smart in a navy blue blazer, royal blue shirt and tie, and a fabulous pair of chino shorts which came from Ralph Lauren Kids. The 'Stripe Belt Chino Shorts' come with a built-in nautical belt and are currently on sale for £67. Lot's of sizes are sold out, so get in there fast if you want to treat your own little prince.

Following England's first goal, cameras panned to George, who jumped up and down as he celebrated between his parents. The Prince quickly hugged his dad before turning to his mum to embrace her whilst smiling from ear to ear. Following a few more seconds of celebration, George then composed himself and tucked in his shirt.

Prince George looked smart as he joined his parents at the EURO 2021 final

The family had a great time at the stadium despite England's loss and were surrounded by stars such David Beckham, who took his daughter Harper and son Cruz with him, and Hollywood star Tom Cruise.

Ralph Lauren Kids stripe belt chino shorts, £30, Farfetch

Following the end of the game, in which England lost to Italy during the penalties, the Duke took to Twitter to reveal his heartbreak but also to console the team.

"Heartbreaking. Congratulations @Azzurri on a great victory. @England, you've all come so far, but sadly this time it wasn't our day. You can all hold your heads high, and be so proud of yourselves — I know there's more to come. W," he wrote on Twitter.

