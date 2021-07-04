Prince George in his England football kit is everything ahead of semi-final game Prince William's oldest son is a keen footie fan

Prince George delighted fans earlier in the week when he joined his parents at Wembley to watch England beat Germany in the postponed Euro 2020 championship.

When England triumphed again on Saturday night against Ukraine, taking them into next week's semi-finals, royal watchers reminisced about the young Prince's birthday photos from 2019, which saw him wearing an England shirt.

SEE: Kate Middleton's sweet mum moment with Prince George you may have missed from the England game

Claimed by many following his Wembley appearance to be a "lucky charm" for the team, fans are now hoping the seven-year-old might wear the outfit again – and perhaps help propel England to victory!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton has all eyes on Prince George during England match

On Tuesday, George wore a smart suit to the game, which is the dress code for the royal box at the iconic stadium.

MORE: Royal children's favourite hobbies revealed: George, Charlotte, Louis and more

SEE: 11 royal children in cute suits! From Prince George to young Prince William

However, some fans on social media felt it was a shame that he wasn't dressed more casually.

Prince George looked so happy in the lovely birthday photos

One wrote: "Aww. Why hasn’t Prince George got his England football kit on?"

Another commented: "Nice to see Prince George at the match with William & Kate. Shame he wasn't in the kit though."

In the photos, which were taken by his keen photographer mother to mark his sixth birthday on 22 July 2019, the Prince smiles and in one picture lies in the grass as he models the white football shirt.

England will meet Denmark in the semi-finals on Wednesday, but as the match will be at 8 PM, it will probably be too late a finish for the youngster.

The young royal is a keen football fan

That's unlikely to affect his fandom, though. Prince William took his two oldest children to their first football match back in 2019, to see the team he's supported since he was at school, Aston Villa.

The Cambridges watched Aston Villa beat Norwich City in a 5-1 victory which saw Prince George shout and raise his arms in delight.

However, speaking as part of the BBC documentary Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health a few months later, Prince William revealed that he kept his own celebrations more subdued.

"I wasn't celebrating, that was the problem, I was sitting with the home fans. George did my bit of celebrating for me," William said.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.