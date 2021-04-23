Jamie Oliver and wife Jools share adorable photos of their two sons The couple are doting parents to five children

Jamie Oliver and Jools Oliver are doting parents to five children, and they melted hearts as they shared some photos of their two sons, Buddy and River.

MORE: Jamie Oliver's wife Jools shares adorable picture of her 'baby'

The pair uploaded separate shots, with Jamie posting his on Instagram Stories, while Jools shared hers on her main feed.

In his snap, Jamie only featured his youngest son, River, who was wearing an adorable orange outfit covered in penguins with bow ties.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jamie Oliver dances in car with youngest son River in adorable video

The celebrity chef simply wrote: "Love," with a heart emoji replacing the 'o'.

Meanwhile, Jools shared a picture of Buddy and River playing in the mud by a pond, with both of them holding some frogs that they had found.

"Morning my little boys," the adoring mother wrote. "Never not muddy or properly dressed! Just the way we love you."

She finished the post with a leaf and monkey emoji.

The doting father posted an adorable snap of his youngest

Fans fell in love with the pair's sweet snaps, and praised Jools for allowing her children to get so mucky during their outdoor adventure.

MORE: Jamie Oliver shares gorgeous new photos of his kids – and they look so alike

MORE: Jamie Oliver's birthday photo of daughter Daisy leaves fans shocked for this incredible reason

"Brilliant, your kids have had fun if they're mucky," wrote one, while a second agreed: "This photo sums up what childhood should look like."

A third added: "Messy fun is the best kind of fun!" while a fourth posted: "A sign of happy children."

The Naked Chef star recently delighted fans when he shared an image from his upcoming cookbook, Together, which features Jools and their three youngest children.

However, some fans were puzzled as to why the couple's oldest daughters, Poppy and Daisy were nowhere to be seen.

The couple's sons got very mucky

When fans questioned Jamie about their absence, he explained: "That's a good question, where are my two older daughters?

"There's no way they were going to go on the front cover, that's not what teenagers do. You know that. You knew the answer to the question before you asked it."

He added: "But I would love them on the cover."

Jamie's new cookbook is set to release in September 2021, and pledges to make memorable meals easy to cook. The 408 page book will feature a variety of dishes from seasonal feasts to curry nights in.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.