Inside Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's incredible eco-farmhouse in Beverley Hills

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have shared a look inside their stunning eco-farmhouse with Architectural Digest, and it is perfect in every single way. While many Hollywood celebrities retreat to Beverley Hills with decadent mansions, the couple took a different route – although their home is no less grand.

The six-acre property was first designed in the 1930s, before getting renovated in the 1980s, and when Mila and Ashton moved in, they each had a separate Pinterest board to help design the house of their dreams.

Alongside the main building the home also boasts an 'entertainment barn', which features 19-foot high sliding doors and an extravagant crystal chandelier that sprawls out across the ceiling. The sprawling property also has a barbeque pavilion next to the family's swimming pool, which was topped with quirky floating pool chairs.

Speaking about their home, Mila explained: "We wanted a home, not an estate." Ashton agreed, adding: "We wanted the house to look like an old barn, something that had been here for decades, that was then converted into a house. But it also had to feel modern and relevant."

The couple approached Howard Backen from Backen & Gillam Architects to design their dream home after they found most of the designs they liked came from him. The wooden house is perfect for the couple's young children, Wyatt and Dimitri, with their room featuring double bunk beds and plenty of toys for the youngsters.

The property even incorporates parts of the pair's former £7.9million Santa Barbara beach house, with their bathroom featuring silver thrones from India that Ashton commissioned. The couple's home is a testament to the amount of work that they put into the project with Howard, and led Ashton to conclude: "To feel tranquillity in a space, everything needs to be in order. If the world around you isn't in order, it's hard to get your brain in order. When we're in our home, the world just makes sense."

Fans previously got a glimpse inside the couple's amazing home when Mila appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden. The Bad Moms star was sitting in their living room at a De La Espada desk, and viewers were surprised to see a tree growing next to her. Behind her was a glass kitchen table with some beautiful pink flowers sitting in a small pot and viewers also spied a magnificent chandelier above.

