Ayda Field twins with son Charlie in dreamy floaty dress for adorable date night The Loose Women star shares four children with husband Robbie Williams

Ayda Field warned her husband Robbie Williams to keep his jealousy in check after she enjoyed a date night with someone who wasn't him – her son.

The Loose Women star shared an adorable photo of herself and five-year-old Charlie enjoying a picturesque walk on Saturday.

What's more, the mother and son even complimented each other's stylish ensembles, with Ayda wearing a gorgeous, striped blue floaty maxi shirt dress, while Charlie opted for striped blue shorts and a crisp white shirt.

Her fans loved the sweet image, with one commenting: "This is beautiful. Look how tall he's getting and what a gent. Bless him." A second added: "You match clothes and hair better than you do with Rob!"

Ayda and Charlie looked adorable in their twinning outfits

Last week, Ayda shocked her followers by posting a rare photo of her son, sharing a boomerang of Charlie jumping up and down as he celebrated the start of the weekend.

Despite Charlie's face being obscured from the camera, Ayda's followers were quick to comment on his appearance.

Her Loose Women co-star Andrea McLean wrote: "Oh my... he’s getting so grown up." While one fan commented: "Haha I'm with Charlie, he's so grown up and I love his natural messy hair." A third said: "Wow he's growing fast!" And a fourth added: "Aww cute look how tall he’s grown."

Ayda's fans were shocked by Charlie's appearance

Ayda and Robbie share four children: daughter Teddy, seven, Charlie, one-year-old daughter Coco, and son Beau, who the couple welcomed in February.

Earlier this month, Robbie opened up about his dream to work with his children one day in a new interview. Speaking to Steve Wright on BBC Radio 2, Robbie revealed that Teddy seems to be following in his footsteps and has inherited the performer gene.

Ayda and Robbie never show their children's faces on social media

The 46-year-old quipped: "She came out of the womb with jazz hands, which was incredibly painful for my wife."

He then shared his hopes for working with his two oldest kids, saying: "I would like Charlie to manage me and Teddy to come and join – I said to Teddy the other day, 'Baby, when you’re older do you want to come singing with daddy?' and she went, 'No daddy, you’ll be singing with me!'"

