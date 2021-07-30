Kristen Bell explains why daughter Delta's name is a 'big bummer' The Frozen star shares two kids with Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell admitted she is feeling a tinge of regret over her daughter Delta's name amid the surging cases of the COVID-19 strain.

The Frozen star confessed that the six-year-old's moniker is a "big bummer" due to the variant which has been spreading across the globe.

MORE: Kristen Bell sparks concern for her health during family road trip

But Kristen – who also shares daughter Lincoln, eight, with husband Dax Shepard – is hopeful that the situation will soon change.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's daughter has inherited her mother's singing voice

Speaking on her We Are Supported By... podcast, Kristen was asked by co-host Monica Padman: "Can I ask you a real talk question — how do you feel about Delta's name being Delta right now?"

The actress replied: "It's a big, big bummer. But I'm really hoping that the Delta variant won't be as strong as the original COVID and people will still say corona."

Luckily for Kristen, Delta isn't aware of the negative connotations associated with her name and is "impressed" every time she hears it on the news.

MORE: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's rare photo of their daughters has to be seen to be believed

READ: Kristen Bell's husband Dax Shepard shares heartbreaking announcement

Dax and Kristen never show their kids faces on social media

Kristen added: "She's six so she's impressed every time she sees a Delta Airlines ad or anything. She's like 'Oh my gosh, my name!' So every time she hears anyone talk about the variant, she's like 'My name!' So she's still excited about it."

"Maybe it’s a good thing, because her life’s really easy, because she’s privileged and she’s got a little charisma," Kristen continued.

"She’s a little ball of magic and she gets away with everything because of that, so she can either give you puppy dog eyes or make you laugh and because of that her life is too easy."

Kristen previously spoke of how she found it "really hard" to balance her work commitments with parenthood during lockdown.

The couple have been married since 2013

She also admitted that it was a particularly challenging time for her marriage. "At the beginning of the pandemic, we were at each other's throats," Kristen said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. But therapy helped Kristen and Dax through the highs and lows of their relationship.

She added: "The reality is, if you're living with one human being — I don't care if it's your partner, or your husband, or your wife, whoever it is, your roommate — you need to brush up on your toolbox. Because you will find that person annoying. Relationships take work."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.