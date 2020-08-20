Ashton Kutcher shares rare glimpse inside impressive garden at family home in LA The actor lives with wife Mila Kunis and their children Wyatt and Dimitri

Ashton Kutcher is extremely private about his personal life, and doesn't share photos of his children on social media. However, the Killers actor recently stared an incredible glimpse inside his family's garden in LA, which is filled with vegetable patches. The Hollywood star took to Instagram to post a photo of a pile of freshly picked corn that had been harvested, which was neatly stacked on a rug on the veranda. "LA corn harvest. You can take the boy out of Iowa but… backyard, organic," he wrote alongside the snapshot.

Fans were impressed with Ashton's harvesting efforts, with one writing: "Nothing better than home grown vegetables!" while another wrote: "Nice job!"

MORE: Prince George and Princess Charlotte's signatures seen for first time

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Mila Kunis reveals reaction after welcoming her first child

The Two and a Half Men star will no doubt be feeding the corn to his two young children, Wyatt and Dimitri, who he shares with wife Mila Kunis.

During an appearance on The Thrive Global Podcast with Arianna Huffington in 2017, the tech guru opened up about his family's diet, and how his kids were eating a lot of fresh produce. He said: "It's almost easier than buying baby food. We just have one of those Ninja blenders and steam some frozen vegetable. Apparently they freeze the vegetables when they are ripe so frozen vegetables are actually better a lot of the time than the stuff that's out there.

Ashton Kutcher shared a glimpse inside his garden, growing vegetables his children will love

READ: Kourtney Kardashian surprises by revealing her diet isn't as healthy as you think

"So the kids eat 100 per cent organic, including organic meat. The food in our house is pretty much all organic."

Ashton also opened up about his and Mila's decision to not share photos of their children online. He said: "We don't post them on social media. I have conversations with people about this. I actually think that should be a choice.

Ashton and Mila Kunis live in LA with children Wyatt and Dimitri

"We have a private account for the grandparents so that they can see the kids, but we don't share photos of our kids publically as we feel that being public is a personal choice."

He continued: "My wife and I have chosen a career in the public eye but my kids have not and I think they should have the right to choose that. It's their private life, it's not mine to give away."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.