Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly shares unrecognisable family photo you have to see

Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly shared the cutest family throwback this week – and everyone looks so different!

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 21-year-old looked adorable surrounded by her famous dad, mum Tana, her twin brother Jack, older sister Megan, now 23, and younger sister Tilly, now 21.

The then-family-of-six were stood on a cobbled street posing for a picture, but the sweetest thing about the photo is the gorgeous matching white fur-trimmed hooded coats the three girls were wearing.

Appearing to miss the days of twinning with her siblings, Holly captioned the snap: "@megan_ramsay @tillyramsay can we go matching again soon please." She also added a sweet "I Love You" sticker across the top of the image.

Holly's trip down memory lane comes just days after it was announced that her baby sister Tilly will be one of this year's Strictly Come Dancing stars taking part in the show.

Tilly was the ninth celebrity contestant confirmed for the 2021 series of Strictly. The teen is best known for being a social media star on TikTok, where she boasts 9.5 million followers.

Holly shared this sweet throwback of her family

"I'm so excited and grateful to be joining the Strictly family!" she said of the show. "I'm always up for fun new challenges and this will be my biggest adventure yet! I'm going to put my heart and soul into this and can't wait to get my dancing shoes on and show my Dad how it's really done! Bring on the glitz, glamour and sequins!"

Shortly after Tilly's news was made public, Gordon shared Strictly's video unveiling his daughter and wrote: "So proud of this one @tillyramsay youngest dancer ever! Good luck darling @bbcstrictly."

He also commented on Tilly's own post sharing Strictly's clip, writing: "So proud @tillyramsay let me know if you want me to show you some more moves! Love you girl xxxxx."

