Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly stunned fans after sharing a gorgeous photo of herself in a bikini on Friday.

The 20-year-old looked phenomenal in a green snake-print top and matching briefs for her impromptu back garden photoshoot, showing off her bikini body at all the right angles.

READ: Meet the celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay's wife and children

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay's son Oscar is his ultimate mini-me

Captioning the post, the makeup-free star wrote: "Can’t take the heat." Needless to say, her followers were quick to compliment her on her stunning figure.

One gushed: "You are GOALS." Her sister Tilly said: "You are insane." A third added: "Absolutely stunning beauty." And a fourth commented: "Absolute goddess."

The TV chef's daughter is signed to modelling agency Established Models and has previously shared some stunning headshots of herself on social media. She is currently studying Fashion Design at university with the aim of seeing her work on the catwalk.

Holly Ramsay stunned fans with her bikini body

MORE: Gordon Ramsay shocks fans with new photo of son Oscar

Gordon previously told The Telegraph that Holly would like to pursue a career in the fashion industry, having previously joined him at David Beckham's Kent & Curwen fashion show. She was also spotted with her mum Tana at Victoria Beckham's fashion show in 2019.

Gordon spoke of how he is teaching his children to carve out a path to success, telling the publication: "They've all got jobs, they've all taken care of animals, they've all got housework. There's a rota. They get pocket money, but they have to earn that pocket money."

Gordon and Tana are also parents to Meghan, 22, Holly's twin brother Jack, Tilly, 18, and little Oscar. The family usually splits their time between London and Los Angeles and are now back in their Battersea home after sitting out the UK-wide lockdown in their Cornwall holiday home.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.