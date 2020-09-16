Gordon Ramsay's adorable son Oscar is not only taking after his famous dad in the looks department, it seems like sometimes he has a similar temperament as well!

In a new video posted to the one-year-old's Instagram page on Wednesday, the little boy seemed to be as frustrated with his meal as his dad notoriously is when he sees food that doesn't pass muster.

READ: Gordon Ramsay's controversial menu item baffles fans

The short clips showed his sister Tilly, 18, attempting to feed her young brother some pasta, by angling the spoon he was holding towards his mouth.

"Hold, scoop," she carefully instructed as Oscar hilariously blew raspberries. "Ah, Oscar! I give up with you child," she went on.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Oscar Ramsay takes after dad in new meal video - and it's hilarious!

Tilly was then briefly impressed when he seemed to comply, saying: "Oh, good boy!" But she was disappointed again as Oscar threw pasta onto the floor. "No," she cried as the family's dogs, Truffle and Bruno, showed an interest in the meal instead.

The video's caption read: "@tillyramsay is trying to feed me dinner but it’s not working… thanks for cleaning up my mess @hollyramsayy & @truffleramsay & Bruno."

Many of Oscar's followers couldn't help noticing a family resemblance, with one writing: "What do you expect when you have Gordon Ramsay as your father?!"

Gordon and wife Tana share five children

Others commented: "He’s like his dad lol," and: "He's got his opinions already, it's RAW!"

Oscar is Gordon's youngest child with wife Tana, who he married in 1996. The couple also shares Tilly, Meghan, 21, and twins Holly and Jack, 20.

RELATED: Gordon Ramsay's son Oscar shows off serious rhythm in adorable new video

At the weekend, Tana posted a sweet photo of Oscar looking very much like his dad to Instagram. It showed the blond cutie sitting on his highchair, presumably waiting for his breakfast, whilst looking towards the camera.

"Oh my, what a cutie," a fan commented. Another wrote: "Oh my goodness he is perfect!!!" A third couldn't help but comment on how much he looks like his dad, writing: "Mini Gordon." We can't wait to see his TV show…

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.